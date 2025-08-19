Jacory Croskey-Merritt Hype Train Keeps Rolling After 27-Yard Touchdown Run
You should probably remember the name Jacory Croskey-Merritt, though he prefers to be called "Bill."
Croskey-Merritt has been generating buzz during Washington Commanders training camp and may be the reason the team is willing to trade incumbent starter Brian Robinson Jr.
On Monday night, Croskey-Merritt took his first carry for five yards, then he broke out. On first-and-10 from Cincinnati's 27-yard line, the rookie took a handoff and broke off the right side and sprinted into the end zone. It was an impressive run that showed his vision, patience, and speed.
The "Bill" Croskey-Merritt hype train is officially pumping into overdrive.
Washington selected Croskey-Merritt in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft with the 245th pick. He had a circuitous route to the league, with stops at Alabama State, New Mexico, and Arizona in college. He was named offensive MVP of the East-West Shrine Bowl after rushing for 97 yards and two touchdowns.
Now he's potentially in line for some serious playing time in Washington.