Jadarian Price And 2 Other Fantasy Rookie Running Backs Poised To Explode In Dynasty

Running backs offer significant value in fantasy football, and are often some of the first players to fall off draft boards among dynasty leagues. Rookie running backs, on the other hand, could be considered long-term assets, depending on volume in their first season.

The 2026 rookie class is slated to make a significant impact on the upcoming campaign. Teams throughout the league will field a plethora of rookie talent, a trend that could have a notable effect on fantasy football. Some rookie backs could even emerge as some of the top players at the position at the end of the season, as they prepare for starting roles in year one.

Let’s look at three rookie running backs who are poised to break out in 2026:

Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

The offseason caught up quickly to the Seattle Seahawks after their Super Bowl victory, losing star running back Kenneth Walker III to the Kansas City Chiefs on the first day of free agency. The team filled the void with their top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, adding Notre Dame standout running back Jadarian Price. Price is slated to command a significant share of the carries in a backfield that ranked tied for third in carries. He’ll split some of the workload with Zach Charbonnet, but should finish the year with greater volume. Managers will hope for greater third-down production as the year goes on, but his workload projections set a safe floor for production behind a stout offensive line.

Kaytron Allen, Washington Commanders

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (RB01) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders have their share of questions at the running back position coming into the season, which could bolster Kaytron Allen’s fantasy stock as the offseason progresses. Second-year back Jacory Crosky-Merritt showed flashes in his rookie year, but was inconsistent over a large sample size. Veteran Chris Rodriquez offers little long-term value, and was limited on third down. These concerns led Washington to select the former Penn State back in the sixth round. Allen was one of the best running backs in college football a season ago, and will likely carve out carries early in the regular season if he hasn’t already secured the lead role. An encouraging workload will help Allen emerge as one of the top rookie running backs in fantasy, considering his immense upside.

Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

Jun 9, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) catches a pass during minicamp at Arizona Cardinals Training Center. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Jeremiyah Love’s fantasy value as a rookie is undeniable, making him an obvious pick for our list - I strategically saved this pick for last for that very reason. He’ll command a significant role despite sharing the running back room with the likes of Trey Benson and James Conner, and he offers versatility as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. The team plucked Love off the board with the No. 3 overall pick, and will feature the star running back in a formidable role with questions at the quarterback position coming into the season. He’s likely RB1 among rookie backs at the end of the season, and could close the year as one of fantasy’s best running backs and a cornerstone dynasty asset.

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