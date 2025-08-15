Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Thomas Jr. Highlight My Picks From A 10-Team Fantasy Mock Draft
The Fantasy on SI staff participated in a points-per-reception draft Thursday night on Yahoo. It was a 10-team league with default Yahoo league settings, where rosters included 10 starting slots: one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, one tight end, one RB/WR/TE flex, a kicker, and a team defense. Teams also had seven bench spots and the ability to place two players on injured reserve if needed.
In a league where each manager treats fantasy football like a profession, the game faces were on. Yours truly was randomly slotted into the fourth draft position. In all honesty, I prefer drafting from the back end of the first round, but it was nice to see a player fall right where he should have—creating immediate excitement for my team.
Pick 1.04 Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs
A top-three fantasy back last season, Gibbs was a touchdown machine, totaling 20 in 2024. With back-to-back seasons of 50+ receptions and as the focal point of a potent Lions offense, he was a no-brainer pick heading into his third NFL year.
Pick 2.07 Jacksonville Jaguars WR Brain Thomas Jr.
There was shock he was still available at this spot. As a rookie, Thomas caught 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2025, he could improve in every category as the Jaguars’ sure-fire go-to weapon. With Trevor Lawrence running the offense, his target volume should remain high.
Pick 3.04 Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Smith-Njigba is now the clear No. 1 target in Seattle with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett gone. Sam Darnold is coming off a resurgent year in Minnesota, and the Seahawks hope that success carries over. After hitting the 100-catch mark last season, Smith-Njigba could surpass it in 2025 and push for double-digit touchdowns.
Pick 4.07 New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara
Yes, there’s some risk here with his age and the Saints’ shaky quarterback situation, but Kamara remains a top dual-threat back in PPR formats. If he stays healthy, he’s an excellent RB2 with massive reception potential as per usual.
Pick 5.04 Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin
A major upside pick here once his contract situation is solved, McLaurin as a WR3 gives this fantasy squad a scary wide receiver group. Five straight 1000-plus yard seasons, and hopes for a sixth, his touchdown potential should continue following his rapport with Jayden Daniels.
The pair hooked up 13 times for scores, which is all the more reason to keep McLaurin home for the Commanders' second-year signal-caller, who has three more years and a fifth-year option on that rookie contract.
Pick 6.07 Chicago Bears WR D.J. Moore
Slated as a flex play right now, Moore is smooth as silk and is coming off a career-high season in receptions. He enters his eighth NFL season and third in Chicago, with hopes to be even better should second year quarterback Caleb Williams progress.
Moore’s targets could take a hit with the development of Rome Odunze and the drafting of Luther Burden III, but his consistency is key. Moore has not missed a game in each of his last four seasons, three of which had him catch over 90 passes.
Pick 7.04 Pittsburgh Steelers RB Kaleb Johnson
A rookie who can be utilized early and often in Pittsburgh, Kaleb Johnson was a monster in college at Iowa. The 2024 Doak Walker Award winner used his physicality to finish his special season with 1,537 yards, 21 rushing touchdowns and was third in the nation in yards after contact.
He added a respectable 22 catches for 188 yards and a pair of scores, but his strong running and touchdown potential should translate into fantasy success as a Steeler.
Pick 8.07 Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy
Jerry Jeudy had a breakout campaign in his first season in new threads with the Cleveland Browns. Following an underperforming four years in Denver, Jeudy became the Browns' go-to option. As this fantasy team’s fifth wide receiver, the value was too good to pass on in round eight. Now, Cleveland just has to figure out which quarterback is throwing to him.
Pick 9.04 Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield
A top five quarterback in every meaningful fantasy passing statistic last season, Baker Mayfield found new life in Tampa Bay following flaming out in Cleveland as a former number one pick. There were attempts with two other teams with the Panthers and the Rams, but Mayfield has found a home the last two seasons with the Buccaneers.
He has weapons all over the place and arguably four viable wide-out targets in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin when he returns, along with second-year Jalen McMillan and rookie Emeka Egbuka. He makes for a potential top-five scoring fantasy quarterback and finished fourth in overall points at the position last season, and tied for third with Joe Burrow in fantasy points per game.
Pick 10.07 Indianapolis Colts TE Tyler Warren
A rookie who could contend for lead targets in Indianapolis, Tyler Warren is a player who can lineup anywhere and could rack up yards in all areas of offense. Lining up in the slot, inline, or even in the backfield. Warren is also a former quarterback, so you never know if he could be called on for Wildcat duties.
The knock here could be the uncertainty at the quarterback position, but whoever is throwing, Daniel Jones or Anthony Richardson, it would behoove either to utilize the rookie weapon, no matter where he is on the field.
Depth and Bench picks
Focusing on potential and looking for fantasy reserves who could spike in value as the season progresses, there was a need to add depth to the running back group, and Minnesota Vikings new addition Jordan Mason could take over for veteran Aaron Jones eventually this season. In the 11th round, that was solid value for a fantasy team’s RB4.
Looking for quarterback depth and a possible spot start here and there, the focus was on a player who can earn points on the ground, and Drake Maye fell to round 12. An intriguing player in a new system with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Maye could creep into a top 12 scorer with his rushing ability.
Now shifting to pure upside potential with a few position players left, round 13 was a great chance to select a potential flex play or trade bait with New Orleans Saints Rashid Shaheed, who although had a season cut short to injury, was pacing to have a career year in 2024, and could pick up where he left off should he get back to full strength.
Rounding out the last skill player slots, Marvin Mims Jr. makes for a potential breakout player after a strong second season, and first year with quarterback Bo Nix. Mims finished very well and could make for a key bench player with flex appeal.
Rounding out the picks before a team defense and kicker, the goal was to identify a backup to a valuable fantasy starter that could make for a few weeks’ worth of starting should the injury bug bite another team. Buffalo’s back-up to James Cook, Ray Davis, could see substantial work regardless, and makes for trade bait to another owner in a pinch.
Conclusion
Finished the process with the Houston Texans defense, a top-five fantasy unit last season, and kicker Jason Sanders from the Miami Dolphins, who is riding a 27 consecutive field goals made streak entering the season.
The team is well-rounded with young players who could take the next step and a sprinkle of fantasy worthy veterans who hopefully still have plenty left in the tank, namely Alvin Kamara.
Should Terry McLaurin and the Commanders agree to a deal and he is available Week 1, that would be a major plus, and should he be dealt, there is a chance his situation may even improve.
With several wide receivers who can fit into starting lineups, and two worthy quarterbacks, should this team need improvement in the running back room, there is certainly a chance to make a deal for a wide-out needy squad.