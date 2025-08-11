Ricky Pearsall, Tyler Warren And 3 More Notable ADP Values In CBS Fantasy's Rankings
As fantasy football drafts inch closer, it’s a great time to identify value picks across different league platforms. Average Draft Position (ADP) can be a valuable indicator of how the general public views players, helping managers develop a draft strategy. Finding ADP value is crucial for seasonal success, and according to CBS rankings, there are five players who could exceed their projected landing spots.
Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Jaylen Waddle
Entering his fifth season, Waddle is looking to rebound from a down year in 2024. He missed two games and posted the lowest touchdown total of his career. On CBS, his point-per-reception (PPR) ADP is 82.64, while his standard-league ADP is 97.82.
With his talent and strong rapport with college and pro teammate Tua Tagovailoa, the health of his quarterback will be key to boosting Waddle’s production. Just two years removed from leading the NFL in yards per reception (18.1 in 2022), he played all 17 games that year and scored eight touchdowns on 75 catches.
If Tagovailoa stays healthy, Waddle has a strong chance to hit the 1,000-yard mark for the fourth time in his career. He could be a highly valuable WR3 in any format.
San Francisco 49ers Wide Receiver Ricky Pearsall
Drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Pearsall missed the first six games of his rookie season after suffering a gunshot wound before Week 1. He debuted in Week 7, starting slow but finishing strong, showing the potential to be a key piece in the 49ers’ offense.
Currently, Pearsall has a PPR ADP of 104.29 and a standard-league ADP of 122.31. With Deebo Samuel gone and Brandon Aiyuk returning from a torn ACL, Pearsall could see a big jump in production in his second season.
Over his first seven games, Pearsall averaged 2.9 targets, 1.7 receptions, and scored just once. In his final four games, those numbers jumped to 6.5 targets, 4.8 receptions, and touchdowns in each of the last two games of 2024.
Indianapolis Colts Tight End Tyler Warren
Rookie tight end Tyler Warren made a strong impression in his first preseason outing last week, catching three passes for 40 yards. His CBS ADP is 109.92 in standard leagues and 116.15 in PPR formats, making him a solid target once the top-tier tight ends are gone.
Recent history suggests rookie tight ends can thrive early, as seen with Sam LaPorta in 2023 and Brock Bowers in 2024. The Colts’ pass-catching group is crowded, but there’s no clear top option, giving Warren a chance to emerge as a focal point.
Versatile enough to line up all over the field, Warren also has Wildcat quarterback experience and could contribute on the ground. He’s a great value at his current draft position, though his ADP has been climbing, reaching as high as 74 in recent CBS PPR drafts.
Arizona Cardinals Running Back Trey Benson
After a quiet rookie season in 2024, Benson enters Year 2 with a CBS ADP of 139.29 in PPR and 138.28 in standard formats. He’ll share the backfield with veteran James Conner, but with Conner entering his ninth season and carrying an injury history, Benson could see more work.
At worst, he’s a high-end handcuff for Conner. Benson averaged 4.6 yards per carry last year and caught all six of his targets. His best game came in Week 10 against the Jets, when he turned 10 carries into 62 yards and added two receptions. He missed the final three games of the season but enters 2025 healthy and ready to compete for more touches.
Atlanta Falcons Quarterback Michael Penix
Starting just three games as a rookie, Penix ended 2024 on a high note. His passing yards increased in each start, throwing for 202, 223, and 312 yards from Weeks 16–18. Currently sitting at 151.61 in CBS QB ADP, Penix is an excellent low-risk QB2 and spot starter.
He developed a strong connection with Drake London late in the season, with London recording back-to-back 100-yard games in Weeks 17 and 18, including a career-high 187 yards and two touchdowns in the finale. That momentum could carry into 2025, making Penix an intriguing late-round target.