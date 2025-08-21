Jalen Milroe, Devin Neal, And 4 More Dynasty Fantasy Football Stashes
Patience is a virtue when it comes to dynasty fantasy football. It's not a format for impulsive owners who want immediate results. You need to wait for players to develop and become the stars they always had the potential to be. These guys may be projects, but you should keep them stashed on your dynasty rosters or you'll live to regret letting someone else get them.
QB Jalen Milroe, Seattle Seahawks
Milroe has all the skills to be an elite QB1 in fantasy football. He has a big arm and electric legs. He is one of the most athletic quarterbacks to ever enter the league, but isn't quite there as a passer. So he will need time to develop. While quarterbacks like Justin Fields and Anthony Richardson serve as a cautionary tale on quarterbacks like Milroe, you can also point to the fact that Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen are currently the top two quarterbacks in fantasy football.
Sometimes it never comes together for an athlete playing quarterback, which is what we see in most cases. However, when it does come together, you end up with fantasy gold. Jackson and Allen were both bad passers when they entered the NFL. Now they are stacking up MVPs and winning fantasy championships. Milroe is well worth stashing in hopes that he develops into an NFL passer to go along with his high-end rushing upside.
RB Devin Neal, New Orleans Saints
Neal was an impressive rookie prospect in the 2025 class. Unfortunately, he landed in an offense that fantasy owners want nothing to do with, whose top player is an established veteran running back. Nevertheless, the New Orleans Saints are going to look to have an early-down rusher take carries away from Kamara very soon. Kamara is no longer very good on the ground. The veteran back is also about to turn 30 years old and is a candidate to be moved at the trade deadline. Neal could be a starting bell-cow running back as soon as mid-season this year. You need to keep him stashed on your bench.
RB Damien Martinez, Seattle Seahawks
The best thing that could happen for Martinez is being cut and not making the Seahawks' 53-man roster. He is a talented thumper who a lot of NFL teams could use. The Seattle Seahawks just aren't one of those teams. If he landed somewhere like Miami, Dallas, or New Orleans, he could be an immediate star as an early-down complement with RB1 upside who thrives on the goal line. Things haven't gone well for Martinez this offseason, but don't give up on him yet because the talent is there.
WR Xavier Restrepo, Tennessee Titans
Restrepo surprisingly went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, but ultimately found the perfect landing spot. He now has a chance to win the starting slot receiver role in a weak Tennessee Titans WR room with his college quarterback throwing him passes. This is a wideout who beat out guys like Andre Johnson, Michael Irvin, and Reggie Wayne to become the Miami Hurricanes' all-time most prolific receiver. His NFL stock dropped because he ran a subpar 40 due to an injury. The cream will eventually rise to the top, and he will emerge as a PPR gem.
WR Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins
Washington is currently the WR3 in Miami and has electric speed. The team is clearly looking to move on from Tyreek Hill in the not-too-distant future. When they do, Washington will emerge as an important weapon in the Dolphins' offense. With rumors swirling that Hill could be traded at some point before the NFL Trade Deadline, Washington is worth a speculative stash because he could become a fantasy asset seemingly out of nowhere. He's been impressing so far this summer in the preseason and training camp as well.
TE Oronde Gadsden II, Los Angeles Chargers
Gadsden II has been impressive this summer at Chargers camp, but the rookie is still buried on the Los Angeles Chargers depth chart. While Will Dissly and Tyler Conklin are good enough to hold off a rookie, they are far from star tight ends. Gadsden could be able to overtake them by next season. Being the TE1 in that offense is a valuable role for a fantasy player.