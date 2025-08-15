Two Tyreek Hill Mock Trade Scenarios For the Miami Dolphins and a Suitable NFC Partner
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been outstanding on the field; however, his off-field issues have nearly overshadowed his play. Last year began with a Week 1 game-day traffic incident in which he was caught speeding toward Hard Rock Stadium before Miami’s season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
To bookend a season full of drama, during the Dolphins’ Week 18 loss on the road to the New York Jets, Hill not only pulled himself out of the game, but he also doubled down on his displeasure with questionable postgame comments.
"I just gotta do what's best for me and my family. If that's here or wherever the case may be, I'm finna open that door for myself. I'm opening the door. I'm out, bro,” he said after the Jets game. He added, "It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, bro, I gotta do what's best for my career. I'm too much of a competitor to be just out there."
Fast forward to the present, Hill has been absent from multiple practices this summer, and national trade rumors have begun to swirl. The question has to be asked: could Miami trade Hill?
Tyreek Hill Potential Trade Destinations
A potential deal would be complicated, given his hefty contract, but the Dolphins’ 2025 season could hinge on his presence if they hope for postseason success. Still, considering how last season ended, Hill vacating the finale, questions about his leadership, and recent comments from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, there may be reason for Miami to explore the market.
Last month, Tagovailoa addressed Hill’s remarks, saying, “When you say something like that, you don't just come back with 'hey, my bad.' You've got to work that relationship up. You've got to build everything up again.”
While any trade is easier to speculate than execute, Miami does have needs at other positions—specifically cornerback, tight end, and offensive line depth. Adding to the plausibility is the fact that wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is poised to take over the WR1 role. His 2024 contract extension already compensates him as such.
Tyreek Hill To The Commanders
In a mock trade scenario, one idea could involve the Washington Commanders, who are currently dealing with a contract dispute involving their star receiver, Terry McLaurin. If Miami had the chance to bring in a younger player entering his prime, McLaurin could fit the bill. However, the Dolphins would likely have to absorb part of Hill’s salary or include draft picks to balance the deal.
Of course, such a swap would require McLaurin’s camp to agree to terms with Miami and Washington to accept Hill’s deal, with possible financial assistance from the Dolphins. Another route could be Miami attaching a draft pick. The Dolphins have extra selections in the 2026 third and fourth rounds. In a pure mock scenario, a pick swap could make sense, Washington could return a later pick, and they currently don’t have selections in the second or fourth rounds.
Tyreek Hill To The New Orleans Saints
Another possible—but still unlikely—scenario involves cornerback Marshon Lattimore. The former New Orleans Saints standout joined the Commanders last season but played only nine total games due to a hamstring injury—just two with Washington. He hasn’t played a full season since 2018. A Hill-for-Lattimore swap could be palatable, as both are veteran stars with similar NFL tenure—Lattimore entering his ninth season and Hill his tenth.
Contractually, per Spotrac, Hill will earn a $10,000,000 base salary in 2025, plus a $15,850,000 signing bonus, carrying a $27,698,750 cap hit and a $56,947,500 dead cap value—no small hurdle. Lattimore will earn a $16,000,000 base salary plus a $2,000,000 roster bonus, with an $18,000,000 cap hit and only $2,000,000 in dead cap. Notably, Washington has invested heavily in young cornerbacks, drafting Mike Sainristil in the second round in 2024 and Trey Amos this past April.
The Commanders also have a deep receiver group, including newly signed Deebo Samuel, veteran Michael Gallup, and young talents Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane, and Ja’Corey Brooks.
Meanwhile, Miami’s cornerback room is thin after trading Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this summer and losing Kader Kohou to a season-ending knee injury. They’ve signed Jack Jones and Mike Hilton, but much of the depth consists of unproven young players.
Who Would Step Up In Tyreek Hill's Absence?
If Hill were moved without a receiver in return, Waddle would step into the WR1 role, with second-year Malik Washington seeing an expanded workload. Other candidates for increased roles include Tahj Washington, Dee Eskridge, and undrafted free agents Theo Wease Jr. and Andrew Armstrong. Miami also signed veteran free agent Nick Westbrook-Ikhine this offseason.
While a trade before Week 1 remains purely speculative, if the Dolphins start slowly, a move closer to the trade deadline could become more realistic, with Washington shaping up as a potentially suitable partner.