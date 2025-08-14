Fantasy Sports

New Orleans Saints Player Rankings: Fade Tyler Shough, Stash This Rookie Running Back

New Orleans Saints 2025 fantasy football outlook — see why Tyler Shough is a bust, Devin Neal a deep sleeper, and Chris Olave a risky draft pick.

Shawn Childs

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) throws during pre game warmups before a game against against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) throws during pre game warmups before a game against against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. / Jon Endow-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints’ 2025 outlook is full of question marks, from second-round QB Tyler Shough’s surprising draft selection to a backfield sleeper in Devin Neal and a high-profile fade in Chris Olave. With injuries, inconsistency, and one of the league’s most suspect offenses in play, fantasy managers will need to tread carefully when targeting Saints players this season.

NFL Draft Bust

Tyler Shough, Quarterback

Shough falls into one of my pet peeves for NFL prospects. He’ll turn 26 on September 28th, making him a poor investment for a team looking for a future starting quarterback. His college career began in 2018, with no games played. After playing 12 games at Oregon, the following two seasons, Shough missed time with Texas Tech over the next three years due to injuries (broken collarbone, shoulder, and broken leg).

Shough held an edge in experience over younger players, contributing to his success last year. His arm is NFL-ready, and he shows the ability to read defenses. Unfortunately, his passing value decreases when faced with an aggressive pass rush. Shough also struggles with his command of the football, often trying to get the ball out too quickly and throwing it in tight quarters, especially when a collapsing pocket is present.

Surprisingly, New Orleans drafted Shough early in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, making him a surprise draft day mover. I expect New Orleans to have the worst offense in the NFL in 2025, and he has much to prove as an NFL quarterback. Needless to say, Shough offers no starting fantasy value in his rookie season.

Shough is currently the QB32 in our 2025 Projections.

Deep Sleeper

Devin Neal, Running Back

Neal brings a “do your job approach” to the NFL while lacking elite speed (4.58 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine). The Saints rookie running back has a good feel for play flow while having the eyes to hit daylight when it shines through. His power grades better than his open-field moves, which helps his value in short-yardage and goal-line plays. He’ll add value catching the ball while trailing in his pass protection skills.

Due to an August hamstring issue, Neal will go undrafted in almost all fantasy leagues this year, which will also cost him a chance at winning the New Orleans RB2 role out of the gate. Kendre Miller has talent, but also a history of missing many games in his short NFL career. Neal falls in the dark horse running back category if Alvin Kamara has an injury.

Neal is currently the RB53 in our 2025 PPR Projections.

Fade

Chris Olave, Wide Receiver

Based on his stats over his first two seasons (72/1,042/4 and 87/1,123/5) and his wide receiving ranking in fantasy points (PPR) in 2022 (200.20 – WR24) and 2023 (231.30 – WR17), the high-stakes fantasy market is already fading Olave (ranked 37th at wide receiver this August).

He has a proven resume in the NFL, with the talent to get open on many plays. With two concussions last year, an ankle issue this summer, and continued poor quarterback play in New Orleans, his ceiling seems unattainable. Last year, the Saints’ wide receivers caught a league-low 135 passes for 2,003 yards and 10 touchdowns on 229 targets, painting many down outcomes in receiving stats this year. 

Chris Olav
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) catches a pass during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Olave is the best receiver on this team by a wide margin, so he will command targets. Unfortunately, New Orleans will struggle to finish drives with touchdowns, and their offense will be on the sidelines for well over 50% of the game clock. Touchdowns lead to impact games, but the Saints may average only one passing score a game this year.

In addition, New Orleans will get plenty of balls to their running backs and tight ends to hopefully dink and dunk their way up the field. If you trust this year’s starting quarterback for the Saints, by all means push up Olave in drafts. I don’t, making him a fade. I also won’t dismiss thinking about him if he slides a round or two below his current price point.

Olave is currently the WR51 in our 2025 PPR Projections.

Check out our full in-depth breakdown of all skill-position players on the New Orleans Saints here.

