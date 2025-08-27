Jalin Hyatt And 2 More Late-Round Best Ball Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers
With just over a week to go before the kickoff of the 2025 NFL season, DraftKings' headline BestBall event (two million for first place on a $20 entry) still needs over 150,000 entries. The final 17.0% of the teams drafted have the advantage of having better player information, but it tends to come at a cost. Early drafters are prone to rostering some injured players while also being able to draft rising talent at a discount.
Based on the three drafts I’ve done over the past couple of days at DraftKings, here are three overlooked players, two of which tend not to get selected:
Roman Wilson (WR), Pittsburgh Steelers
I understand why the home league game managers don’t draft Wilson. They tend to play in shallower leagues, and the need to find hidden crumbs in advance is necessary to win. In addition, Wilson has no statistics from last season due to missing the year with a lengthy hamstring injury.
Pittsburgh drafted him in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Wilson is another wideout with sub-4.40 40-yard speed. Pittsburgh added him in the third round of the 2024 Draft. His route running is in the early stages of development. His movements have a winning rhythm, with the wheels to take the top off a defense.
Wilson will catch most balls thrown his way, with the ability to make defenders miss in space. Early in his career, his opportunities will be limited due to the minimal chances over short areas of the field. He’ll struggle vs. physical defenders, especially vs. press coverage.
In his final season at Michigan (National Championship team), Wilson caught 48 passes for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns on 66 targets. His low overall output was tied to the Wolverines' averaging only 22.1 passes per game.
His ADP at DraftKings is about 300, well out of sight for most drafters. At Underdog Fantasy and Drafters, Wilson tends to come off the board in the 190s.
His home run type profile could provide some helpful weeks this year in the BestBall contest, where the computer picks your top lineup each week. Ideally, Wilson would be your eighth or ninth wide receiver drafted.
Jalin Hyatt (WR), New York Giants
Two years into his NFL career, Hyatt only has 31 catches for 435 yards and no touchdowns on 59 targets over 33 games. The Giants drafted Hyatt in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft after a sensational final season in college (67/1,267/15 on 91 targets).
Hyatt is a silky fast (4.4 40-yard dash) deep threat who has room in his frame (6’0” and 180 lbs.) to add bulk. He must improve his strength to increase his chances of winning closely contested passes and his release vs. press coverage. His speed plays exceptionally well in the deep passing game, thanks to his effective route running at the third level of the defense. Hyatt can create some catches over the short areas of the field on comeback routes, but his skill set needs some polish on shorter pass patterns.
In the offseason, Hyatt has worked on getting stronger, signaling a much more productive season. His first step in helping fantasy teams will be to jump Darius Slayton on the depth chart or push the grinder profile of Wan’Dale Robinson to the sidelines on more plays.
In all the big prize BestBall formats, Hyatt is left undrafted in the player pool. If your draft doesn’t break well at the backend of the wide receiver position, he offers the talent to come fast in 2025, especially if Malik Nabers has an injury.
Quentin Johnston (WR), Los Angeles Chargers
This former first-round draft pick (2023) has been free-falling in drafts over the past couple of weeks. He suffered a concussion in the Chargers' first preseason game, earning him a caution flag in the draft queue and the "avoid" tag for many drafters.
Last year, Johnston scored eight times while delivering three impact fantasy days (5/51/2, 4/118/1, and 13/186). His big-game ability should be a perfect fit in BestBall formats.
In my last DraftKings draft, he went off the board in round 18, well behind his wide receiver ranking (WR39) in 2025. Los Angeles added Tre Harris in this year’s draft and brought back Keenan Allen, pushing Johnston to a WR3 role in this offense at a minimum. He tends to have force issues, leading to some early drops, which is why many drafters have pinned their Chargers wide receiver hopes on Harris.
Based on Johnston’s more favorable ADP and potential explosiveness, he makes sense as a seventh to eighth wide receiver in DraftKings BestBall contests.