Is Jayden Daniels Worth His Hefty 2026 Fantasy Football Draft Price?

Jayden Daniels enters 2026 as one of the most polarizing quarterbacks in the fantasy football world.

After a monster rookie campaign in 2024, Daniels disappointed fantasy owners in 2025. His season was destroyed by a litany of injuries to his knee, hamstring, and elbow, limiting him to just seven games, four of which he exited early.

Across seven starts, Daniels posted four QB1-caliber fantasy performances, scoring at least 20 fantasy points in four contests. However, his efficiency declined across the board. His completion percentage dipped from 69.0% as a rookie to 60.6%, while his yards per attempt fell from 7.4 to 6.7. Daniels also wasn't nearly as impactful with his legs, finishing with just 278 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 58 carries after being one of the league's most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks the previous season. He also failed to eclipse 231 passing yards in any game.

Health played a significant role in his disappointing campaign. A knee injury sidelined him for Weeks 3 and 4, a hamstring issue forced him to miss Week 8, and a left arm injury suffered shortly thereafter ultimately ended his season before he could regain his rhythm.

Jayden Daniels 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

From a statistical standpoint, we have to just throw last season in the garbage. The injuries could be a concern moving forward for a 210-pound running quarterback, but it's not fair to call him injury-prone yet. We love his talent; nevertheless, his supporting cast is shaky at best. The upside of Daniels outweighs the risk that comes with him. He has elite QB1 upside.

In the high-stakes community, Daniels is currently the fifth quarterback being selected. He trails the likes of Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Drake Maye, and Joe Burrow. Daniels remains one of the most intriguing quarterbacks in fantasy football thanks to his elite dual-threat skill set and proven upside. His breakout 2024 season, when he accounted for 4,459 total yards and 31 touchdowns, demonstrated the type of league-winning ceiling he possesses when healthy.

If he slips below his current QB5 price tag, he becomes an outstanding value with top-three upside. At his current cost, however, he's better viewed as a high-ceiling pick who carries more risk than the quarterbacks being selected around him. But sometimes, risky picks win fantasy championships.

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