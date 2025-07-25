Jayden Daniels Looks To Repeat Success While Terry McLaurin Holds Out At Commanders Camp
The 2024 NFL season was the Washington Commanders' best season in 33 years. Quarterback Jayden Daniels looks to repeat that success with the help of new additions and experienced veterans. The biggest problem? A contract holdout.
Veteran wide receiver, Terry McLaurin, led Washington in receiving with 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was expected to show up to training camp despite an ongoing contract dispute. However, he decided not to show up and was placed on the reserve/did not report list.
McLaurin has made it clear that he is willing to hold out or ask for a trade, although he'd rather stay with the Commanders. If a trade were to happen, the most practical landing spot would be with the New England Patriots.
Fantasy Football Outlook: Deebo Samuel
The addition of Deebo Samuel gives the Commanders another dynamic playmaker to work with. If he's on the field with McLaurin, Samuel is likely to draw the defense, leaving McLaurin to make additional plays. That's only if McLaurin and the team are able to come to a contract agreement.
Samuel has dealt with a number of injuries, and his overall efficiency has been trending downwards. If we can look past those things, he could really be a reliable short pass target and red-zone option for the Commanders. This pick is one of true risk and reward for fantasy managers. Expect to see Samuel still around as a mid-round value.