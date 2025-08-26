Jaydon Blue, Braelon Allen, And 3 More Fantasy Football Sleeper Running Backs
Everyone knows the star running backs in fantasy football. You don't need us to tell you that Bijan Robinson and Derrick Henry are good. We are going to dig a little bit deeper. These are five running back sleepers.
Jaydon Blue, Dallas Cowboys
ADP: RB44
Blue is being drafted as the RB44 and has a legitimate chance to be the RB1 in the Dallas Cowboys' backfield. He's not a prospect I was particularly high on, but he has one big thing working for him. Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders are terrible. Odds are, Williams will open the season as the team's RB1. Once they get a good look at him, they will almost certainly give Blue every opportunity to earn the job. He's also the only player in this backfield with any upside. If you are going to invest in a Cowboys' running back, he is the only one worth a dart throw.
Braelon Allen, New York Jets
ADP: RB47
The New York Jets, more specifically, head coach Aaron Glenn has been very upfront that they are going to use a three-man committee at running back. Everything we've seen and heard out of Jets camp and in the preseason has aligned with this narrative. Allen could quite possibly see close to half the carries and the majority of the goal-line work. There is also a realistic possibility that the Jets could be terrible this year and trade Breece Hall before the deadline, which would give Allen a massive boost in production.
Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars
ADP: RB50
This is a similar situation to what we see happening in Dallas, although Tank Bigsby could be better than Williams. Still, he's not overly explosive, and that's what Tuten brings to the table. He's less likely to become the clear RB1 in Jacksonville, but could emerge as a key part of a committee with Bigsby. Being drafted as the RB50, he's well worth his value.
Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins
ADP: RB56
Everything is falling into place for Gordon II to have a significant role in Miami. De'Von Achane's calf injury aside, because we do believe he'll be ready for Week 1, but the team has already lost Alexander Mattison for the year, and Jaylen Wright is set to miss time. Mattison looked great this preseason, but Gordon II had clearly been outperforming Wright all preseason. Gordon now looks poised to be the thunder to Achane's lightning, and we doubt Wright ever gets a shot to take that job back over.
Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints
ADP: RB67
If you don't like Miller, he is essentially interchangeable with rookie Devin Neal here. However, Miller is a prospect I was particularly high on and still believe he has the talent to be a great NFL back if he can stay healthy. Alvin Kamara is 30 years old and no longer brings much to the table as an early-down back. The new regime in New Orleans is going to look to pair someone with him on early downs. Miller could emerge as a fantasy asset who leads the Saints in carries this season.