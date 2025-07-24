Jets Reeling After Justin Fields Injury—And So Am I
I have epilepsy.
And so does Justin Fields.
I note that because few, if any celebrities or public figures acknowledge they have to deal with the chronic neurological disorder. Justin, to his eternal credit, is one of those few.
Fields discussed his first seizure—which he suffered while still in high school—with ESPN in 2022:
“I think they tried to get all the kids out of the class when I was having it. They said I was foaming at the mouth and stuff like that. I was crying, because I didn't know how that would affect my football career.”- Justin Fields
To his credit, Fields now does what he needs to do to keep the seizures at bay, something that isn’t always the case with us epileptics.
“I know when I have one coming, I just forget what I'm doing, zone out and then boom, 30 seconds later be locked in, and then I'll do it two or three times. So once I do it two or three times, then I know something's coming. [I didn’t always take my medicine because] I wanted to see if I grew out of it, because my mom grew out of it. So let me see if I did, too. But I don't even play with it now."- Justin Fields
Fields’ epilepsy doesn’t define him—far from it—but his willingness to address the topic demonstrates what the former Chicago Bear and Pittsburgh Steeler and current New York Jet is all about: He’s a great individual who behaves the way a celebrity should behave.
All of which is why I’ve always rooted for him.
All of which is why I’m super-bummed about his training camp injury.
Wheels of Unfortune
Today, July 24, as per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Fields was carted off of the Jets practice field with what's being called a lower body injury, adding that he doesn't yet know the severity.
You hate to see any athlete go down—except for, say, Bill Laimbeer—but Fields was poised for a breakout season in New York, making it sadder than usual.
Coming into camp, Fields was the undisputed starter who was lucky enough to be paired with his college teammate from The Ohio State University, wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Justin was healthy and looking to erase the memory of his his wobbly tenures in Chicago and Pittsburgh.
And being that he's a fine individual, it's little surprise that he has the majority of the football world in his corner.
Dreams of Fields
I hope Justin Fields returns to the gridiron soon.
I hope he returns to the gridiron healthy.
I hope that when he returns, he reaches his potential.
And I hope he continues being himself.
More NFL From Fantasy On SI
- Old Faces, New Places: 2025 Fantasy Football—Justin Fields, 2 Others Ready to Crush It In Fresh Surroundings