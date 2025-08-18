John Metchie Traded to Eagles: What the Move Means for Philly

Fantasy Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles traded for John Metchie ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Here's a breakdown of the trade entailed and what it means for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Michael Rovetto

Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III (8) during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Eagles traded for John Metchie III, acquiring the wide receiver from the Houston Texans on Aug. 17. 

The former second-round draft pick (44th overall) in 2022 was packaged with a 6th-round pick, while the Texans received TE Harrison Bryant and a 5th rounder. Metchie, 25, joins one of the NFL’s top receiver rooms and reunites with his former teammate at Alabama, DeVonta Smith.

Metchie, standing 6-foot, 195-pounds, played in 13 games in 2024. He posted career bests in receptions (24) and receiving yards (254) while scoring his first TD. In 2023, Metchie caught 16 passes for 158 yards. 

The newly acquired pass catcher will likely compete for the WR3 spot in the Eagles' offense with Jahan Dotson. Dotson was also acquired via a trade, also being attained weeks ahead of the regular season a year ago. 

Bryant was signed by the Eagles in free agency, but faced an uphill climb to make the 53-man roster. The trade is a low-risk, high-reward acquisition for Eagles general manager Howie Roseman. 

This was the second trade in August for Roseman and the Eagles, who previously acquired CB Jakorian Bennett from the Raiders for DT Thomas Booker IV.

Fantasy Implications 

Metchie joins a receiver room that already includes A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Johnny Wilson, Darius Cooper and Ainias Smith. The foremost three are 53-man roster locks. With Metchie making it four, everything has been shaken up as the roster deadline looms on Aug. 26 at 4 p.m. ET.

The best-case scenario for Metchie is that he leapfrogs Dotson on the depth chart as WR3. However, even if that were to happen, Metchie would be no more than a situational plug-and-play in fantasy. While undoubtedly a talented player, the lion's share of targets in the Eagles' offense is commanded by Brown, Smith and TE Dallas Goedert. Dotson recorded just 33 receptions for 216 yards in the WR3 role last season as a result.

Reuniting With A Familiar Face 

Metchie is now on a roster littered with players from Alabama, eight counting Metchie himself to be exact. However, he and Smith share the closest bond. The pair were teammates in Tuscaloosa from 2019-20, winning a national championship together in 2020. Their bond extends beyond the football field, as Smith showed strong support for Metchie during his battle with leukemia. 

Built For Philadelphia

Everything aside, Metchie and the Eagles are a perfect match. As mentioned above, the receiver battled leukemia ahead of his rookie season in 2022. He was sidelined the entire season while receiving treatment. After more than a full year had passed, Metchie was declared cancer-free and cleared to return to football activities in August 2023. The receiver also tore his ACL in the SEC Championship game at Alabama in 2021, which sidelined him for the College Football Playoff. The point is, Metchie has battled adversity and won’t shy away from Philadelphia’s passionate, sometimes overly critical, fans and high-pressure environment.

