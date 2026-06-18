Jonah Coleman And 2 Other Late-Round Fantasy Running Backs Poised To Produce

The fantasy football season is just around the corner and players will solidify draft boards as the NFL offseason continues to progress. The running back position is one of the deepest groups in the league, and will present notable value down draft boards.

Maximizing value will help fantasy players add quality depth to lineups for reliable output over the course of the season. At running back, stars like Saquon Barkley and Chrisitan McCaffrey will garner the most attention, but other options in later rounds of fantasy drafts will produce without the hefty price tag.

Let’s look at three late-round running backs for fantasy managers to consider for the 2026 NFL season:

Rachaad White, Washington Commanders (ADP: 113)

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) with the ball in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rachaad White is joining the Washington Commanders in what currently projects to be a committee backfield. White sets himself apart with encouraging rushing efficiency (averaging 4.3 yards per carry over the last two seasons) and notable receiving upside. He’ll command the vast majority of targets among Washington’s backfield and could carve out plentiful volume on early downs with impressive performances during minicamp and training camp. White has posted 1,000-scrimmage yard, nine-touchdown performances in two of his four professional campaigns, and could spark such production once again this season.

Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos (ADP: 150)

Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) carries the ball against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Jonah Coleman dominated collegiate defenses throughout the 2025 campaign and went on to be selected with the No. 108 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Coleman will join the likes of J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey in a talented Denver Broncos backfield, but he has a clear path to carving out volume early in his professional career. He’s a reliable target in the passing game and will see touches near the goal line, considering his sturdy frame at 5-foot-9, 228 pounds. Reports have indicated that Coleman could see playing time early in the 2026 season, which will set the table for a productive rookie campaign.

Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks (ADP: 159)

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Zach Charbonnet has suddenly become the veteran of the Seattle Seahawks’ backfield following Kenneth Walker III’s departure in free agency. Charbonnet posted career-high rushing output in 2025, racking up 730 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground over 184 carries. His role in the passing game was reduced from the previous season, but that trend could change in 2026. Charbonnet will share the workload with first-round pick Jadarian Price, but will command significantly more targets in the passing game. His receiving upside and consistent role will set a safe floor for production this season.

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