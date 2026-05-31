Overlooked Zach Charbonnet Tabbed as Seahawks' Top Breakout Candidate

With the Seattle Seahawks selecting Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft, all the focus has been on the rookie as the key replacement for Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker. I even recently wrote about Seahawks' legend Shaun Alexander predicting that Price will be the only rookie running back to top 1,000 yards rushing this season.

Price is an excellent fit in the Seattle offense and proved to be an explosive player during his time with the Fighting Irish. He worked in the same backfield as Jeremiyah Love, giving them an explosive No. 2 back. He averaged 6.0 yards per rushing attempt and finished with 21 touchdowns in three seasons.

As promising as Price is, however, he might not be the primary back in Seattle. Zach Charbonnet is still on the roster and while he suffered a torn ACL in January, all indications suggest he will be back earlier than expected. If he does indeed return early in the season, he could have a great campaign, which is why Pro Football Sports Network's Jacob Infante named him the Seahawks' top candidate for a breakout season in 2026.

Zach Charbonnet was excellent for the Seahawks in 2025

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet catches a touchdown pass against the Denver Broncos. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Charbonnet was the No. 2 back this past season behind Walker, and put together a strong season. He rushed for 730 yards and led the Seahawks with 12 rushing touchdowns. He was so effective that he earned an 85.1 overall, and a 90.1 rushing grade, which was the third highest in the NFL.

In three years, he now has 1,761 yards, 21 touchdowns, and an average of 4.1 yards per attempt during his career. Seattle always saw Charbonnet, a second-round pick in 2023, as their primary option should Walker leave in free agency this year and the only thing holding that up is his injury.

Charbonnet suffered his torn ACL during their first playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. That could still be the case, but he needs to ensure his knee is 100 percent healthy before taking the field.

The presence of Price will allow him to take his time, and once he's on the field, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Infante's prediction come true.

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