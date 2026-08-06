Jonathan Taylor Signs Extension With Colts, Solidifying His First-Round Fantasy Value

For the first two months of last season, Jonathan Taylor looked like the version of himself fantasy managers had been waiting to see again. That's why the Indianapolis Colts rewarded their superstar with a two-year, $44 million extension, including $39 million in guaranteed money according to Adam Schefter.

Colts, RB Jonathan Taylor reached agreement on a two-year, $44 million extension worth up to $47 million that includes $39 million guaranteed. (via @AdamSchefter, @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/L6QPvohCNq — NFL (@NFL) August 6, 2026

Through 10 games, he cleared 30 PPR points five times and nearly did it again with a 29.5-point performance. The Colts were leaning on him heavily, and Taylor was providing them with the kind of week-winning production that once made him the top running back in fantasy football.

The Surprising Injury That Resulted in Taylor's Fall Back To Earth

When Daniel Jones went down, the Colts' offense lost its ability to consistently threaten defenses through the air. Running lanes tightened, scoring opportunities disappeared, and Taylor's production followed the team’s overall decline. The important part, however, is that the player never really changed. The talent, workload, and ability to take over games were still there.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) throws a pass during a drill on day one of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Jones expected back under center to begin 2026, Taylor enters the season with a legitimate chance to return to the elite RB1 tier. In fact, his ceiling remains high enough that another run at the overall RB1 finish is not out of the question.

JT's Career Has Always Come Down to Health

The frustrating part of Taylor's career hasn't been his production. It's been how often injuries have interrupted it. In 2022, he looked like one of the league's most unstoppable players immediately, opening the season with 175 total yards, a touchdown, and four receptions on 35 touches.

Then came the injuries.

A toe issue turned into an ankle problem that eventually required surgery, forcing Taylor to miss six games. Even while dealing with the injury, the Colts' commitment to him was clear. In his 10 complete starts that season, he averaged nearly 22 touches per game, proving Indianapolis viewed him as the engine of the offense.

The following year brought more of the same pattern. Taylor missed the first four games while recovering from ankle surgery, then slowly worked his way back into form. After two games of limited usage, he exploded over his next five starts with 377 rushing yards, four touchdowns, 10 receptions, and another receiving score. A broken thumb interrupted that momentum, but Taylor finished the year looking like the back who dominated the league two seasons earlier, rushing for 327 yards and three touchdowns over his final three games.

By the time the 2024 season arrived, nobody questioned whether Taylor could still be an elite runner. The only concern was whether he could stay on the field.

Taylor answered some of those concerns by opening the season with four productive games before another ankle issue forced him out. When he returned, Indianapolis continued feeding him, but his efficiency dipped. The explosive finishes weren't coming as often, and his receiving role remained frustratingly limited.

Taylor closed the year looking like the player who dominated the league in 2021.

Over the final four games of the season, he topped 100 rushing yards in every contest, piling up 580 yards and six touchdowns on 117 carries. The Colts didn't need to manufacture touches for him. They simply handed him the ball and let him dictate games.

The 2025 Version of Taylor Looked Like the Old Reliable, Durable Taylor

Last season finally provided the durability Taylor had been chasing. He appeared in 17 games for just the second time in his career, and when he was on the field, he looked like one of the most dangerous backs in football.

A Week 2 matchup against Denver served as an early statement. Taylor rushed 25 times for 165 yards, caught two passes for 50 yards, and scored a touchdown. What followed was arguably the best stretch of football of his career.

Over his next eight starts, Taylor rushed 146 times for 903 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 25 receptions for 183 yards and another score. He averaged 28.7 PPR points per game during that stretch, combining elite efficiency with the type of workload fantasy managers dream about.

The decline late in the season had less to do with Taylor and more to do with the circumstances around him. After Jones' injury, defenses were able to focus heavily on stopping the run, stacking eight in the box. Taylor still averaged a rock-solid 21.4 touches per game over his final six contests, but the results changed dramatically: 446 rushing yards, three touchdowns, and 12.9 PPR points per game.

Even during that slump, Indianapolis continued giving Taylor a workhorse role. The issue was that defenses no longer had to respect the passing game, allowing them to sell out against the run.

Jonathan Taylor 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Taylor finished as the RB4 in PPR scoring last season with 363.3 fantasy points, and fantasy managers are treating him accordingly. His early-season ADP of 8.38 in National Fantasy Football Championship drafts places him firmly among the first running backs selected.

That price makes sense because Taylor offers something few backs can match: a proven ability to handle a massive workload while also creating game-changing plays. The increased involvement in the passing game—46 catches for 378 yards and two touchdowns on 55 targets last season—only raises his weekly floor.

Indianapolis has already shown how much it trusts him. Taylor has handled 321 and 379 touches over the last two seasons after seeing 372 opportunities in 2022. If the Colts stay competitive and Jones can provide even league-average quarterback play, there is no reason to expect the workload to slow down.

A 2,000-yard season and 20 touchdowns would require plenty to break right, but Taylor has already shown he belongs in that conversation when the Colts keep him healthy and involved. While he doesn't have the receiving upside of other elite backs, he still demands enough looks in the aerial attack to be a top-three running back off the board, just behind Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs.

Fantasy Advice: Taylor remains one of the safest bets in fantasy football with one of the highest ceilings at the position. Draft him as an RB1 and don't be surprised if he finishes the year as the best running back in the game.