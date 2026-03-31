Jordan Addison’s Fantasy Value Set to Skyrocket in Potential Patriots Trade, Paired with QB Drake Maye

The New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings could be natural trade partners in a deal centered on Jordan Addison.

New England needs a dynamic weapon for young quarterback Drake Maye, while Minnesota may look to turn Addison’s value into draft capital alongside star receiver Justin Jefferson.

Addison has already shown he can produce at a high level, making him an appealing target for a Patriots offense in need of playmakers.

For the Vikings, moving him could create flexibility and help strengthen the roster long-term, making this a deal that fits both teams’ timelines.

Here’s what it would take for the Patriots to acquire him.

Minnesota Vikings - New England Patriots NFL Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Football Impact

Vikings Acquire:

2026 1st round pick

2027 3rd round pick

Patriots Acquire:

WR Jordan Addison

Fantasy Impact

If the New England Patriots acquire Jordan Addison, his fantasy value would likely rise in volume but come with some efficiency risk.

In 2025, Addison posted 42 catches for 610 yards and 3 TDs in a secondary role behind Justin Jefferson, but in New England, he could step in as the top target for Drake Maye.

That would likely boost his target share and push him into the WR2 range in fantasy, though overall production would depend on Maye’s development and the Patriots’ offensive consistency.

Why The Patriots Make This Trade

Nov 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots are determined to make a push back to the Super Bowl in 2026 by acquiring Jordan Addison.

After releasing Stefon Diggs and signing Romeo Doubs, the Vikings have a dynamic, explosive, precise route-running ability to create mismatches, while Doubs could compete for WR1 duties alongside him, giving young quarterback Drake Maye multiple reliable targets.

With Addison on a cost-controlled rookie deal, New England gains a low-risk, high-upside weapon who could immediately elevate the passing game and help accelerate the team’s return to championship contention.

Why The Vikings Make This Trade

Jan 4, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) warms up prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Vikings would consider moving Jordan Addison as a value-driven decision rather than a necessity.

With Justin Jefferson firmly established as the WR1, Minnesota could capitalize on Addison’s strong market value to acquire premium draft capital like a 1st-round pick and address other roster needs.

It also gives them financial flexibility down the line and avoids committing major money to a second wide receiver, especially if they’re reshaping the team around a developing quarterback.

In short, it’s about turning a luxury asset into broader roster strength.

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