Josh Jacobs Emerging As Fantasy Football League Winner Heading Into Week 7
In Week 6, Josh Jacobs was a week winner. He finished on the RB2 overall for the week, scoring 32 fantasy points against the Cincinnati Bengals' defense. Jacobs carried the ball 18 times for 93 yards and two touchdowns, and caught all five of his targets for 57 yards. This was a second-straight monster game out of Jacobs after a bit of a slow start to the season. In the first three games of the season, Jacobs scored 40.8 fantasy points. In his past two games, he's now scored 63.7 fantasy points. The Packers' star runner is heating up, and we don't expect it to stop now.
Josh Jacobs Poised For Dominant Showing Against Arizona
In Week 7, the Green Bay Packers will be traveling to the desert to take on the Arizona Cardinals. This is a great matchup that continues to get better. The Cardinals have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to running backs this season and just gave up 123 yards on the ground to Jonathan Taylor in Week 6.
Arizona was also without Kyler Murray this week due to a foot injury, and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr was knocked out of the game with a concussion. There is a decent chance that both starters miss Week 7, further swinging the game script in the favor of Jacobs and the Packers' rushing attack. We'd expect the Packers to dominate this game whether Murray and Harrison Jr play or not, but it could get really ugly without them. That should lead to the Packers running Jacobs over and over in the second half, and we can expect him to push 20 carries again, much like we just saw on Sunday against the Bengals
Josh Jacobs Is An Elite RB1 In Fantasy Football
Jacobs has been one of the top fantasy running backs in the league for years now, and he looks to be coming on strong once again this season. He was a week winner in Week 6, and that's going to continue into Week 7. We expect him to have another monster game this upcoming week, and he should be expected to finish as a high-end RB1 again.
Any fantasy owner who was concerned about him after the first weeks of the season should be thrilled with what they saw out of Jacobs this week, coming out of the bye week, and should rightfully expect that success to continue moving forward. If you can, he would be a strong trade target this week, and he should be plugged into your DFS lineups heading into next week.