TreVeyon Henderson and 3 Other Notable ADP Values on Yahoo Fantasy Football
Each fantasy football platform has their own rankings and average draft positions. This may have to do with scoring formats, but most of the time this will be due to public opinion. Each platform may have a slightly different audience of users and so that can be leveraged in your league drafts. According to Yahoo Fantasy, these players all appear to be well below consensus and will be at great value going into draft day.
D'Andre Swift
Yahoo ADP: 70.8 | Consensus ADP: 62.3
D'Andre Swift enters his sixth NFL season with a massive opportunity. He is the lead back for a revitalized, Ben Johnson run Bears offense. Swift has underperformed in his NFL career, but still been a very good player. He has just not been the elite player some had anticipated. That being said, if he will ever have a career year, it will be in a new system here with his old counterpart, Ben Johnson. Swift can very well be taken above the consensus ADP in my mind.
Xavier Worthy
Yahoo ADP: 62.8 | Consensus ADP: 53.7
I am extremely high on the Chiefs passing offense this year. It has been said that they may run the ball even more, but I am not so sure about that. The Chiefs have a very well-rounded receiving core and I would think that Mahomes will leverage that. In turn, this helps Worthy build on his great rookie season. Some expect that Rashee Rice is the WR1, but I would not be so sure of that. Even if Worthy is the WR2, he will not float far behind Rice in target share. I am happy with him up to a 5th round pick.
TreVeyon Henderson
Yahoo ADP: 71.4 | Consensus ADP: 54.9
This information could be outdated because Henderson should be going in the 4th round at this point in time. His hype as lived up to expectation. He is making play after play. I think that Vrabel/McDaniels found a gem and it is a crime that TreVeyon Henderson fell to the 2nd round. I think his skill will come out and he can be a top-20 fantasy player. This is the greatest value in fantasy football whether he goes 71st overall, or 55th.
Jerry Jeudy
Yahoo ADP: 92.6 | Consensus: 78.8
Some people may be scared of the Browns, and that is understandable. If I take any Brown, it will be Jerry Jeudy. Joe Flacco is going to feed to rock to his receivers, and with quick release. Jeudy is an elite route-runner and they will make sure to target him quite heavily. His top-ten 2024 season was no fluke. This ADP is crazy for a top-ten finisher in 2024.