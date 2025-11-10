Jonathan Taylor Emerges as MVP Candidate, TreVeyon Henderson Breaks Out, Plus Week 10 Studs & Busts
Week 10 of the NFL season is in the books. But beyond the box scores, it’s always fun to take a step back and highlight the most memorable moments from the week.
Each week, I hand out fantasy football superlatives to the players who stood out for one reason or another. Think of it like high school yearbook superlatives, but highlighting the good and the bad. It’s a lighthearted way to celebrate the chaos, surprises and breakout performances that make fantasy football fun.
Week 10 had no shortage of storylines, especially with Jonathan Taylor going off for 286 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns and TreVeyon Henderson’s big breakout. So before we move on to Week 11, let’s hand out some well-earned recognition to the players.
MVP of the Week - Jonathan Taylor
It was a big week for running backs, as De’Von and Jahmyr Gibbs also went off on Sunday. However, nobody had a bigger week than Taylor. He scored the most fantasy points of any player in a week this season, as he totaled 49.6 (PPR). Taylor rushed 32 times for 244 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught three passes for an extra 42 yards. This was his fifth game this season in which he scored three TDs. He also leads the NFL in rushing (1,139) and touchdowns (17). Taylor’s performance in Week 10 established him as an MVP candidate, as he’s on pace to shatter his personal single-season records of 18 rushing touchdowns and 20 total touchdowns, both of which are also the Colts’ franchise records.
Bust of the Week - DJ Moore
I understand Justin Jefferson likely had the most disappointing game, considering his superstar status. However, I can’t wrap my head around a star ending a game with a goose egg. Garrett Wilson gets a pass since he was ruled out with a knee injury, but Moore has no excuse. He was blanked in Week 10 against the Giants, as he didn’t catch any of his four targets. Moore also had a prime opportunity to score, but he dropped a 30-yard rope thrown by Caleb Williams on a scramble drill in the back of the end zone in the first quarter. This was a week where many finally played Moore in fantasy after coming off a season-high 22.98 point outing.
Breakout Star Award - TreVeyon Henderson
The rookie out of Ohio State generated a ton of hype during the preseason. Many expected him to lead the Patriots' backfield and be in contention for offensive rookie of the year. Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened, but in Week 10 vs. the Buccaneers, fantasy managers were finally rewarded with a breakout game. Rhamondre Stevenson was ruled out for a second straight game, opening the door for Henderson to carry the bulk of the workload. He ended up rushing 14 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns. He scored 28 fantasy points, as his touchdown runs were 69 and 55 yards out. Henderson more than doubled his previous season-high of 12.7 fantasy points in Week 9. It remains to be seen if he will be given more opportunities going forward, as that has been a gripe of his fantasy managers all season long.
The Fourth-Quarter Hero Award - Davis Mills
C.J. Stroud was ruled out with a concussion ahead of the Texans’ Week 10 game vs. the Jaguars. Davis Mills started in his place, and things got off to a rocky start on Sunday. Jacksonville led 29-10 entering the fourth quarter, with Houston’s lone touchdown being scored by Woody Marks. However, Mills threw two touchdown passes in the final quarter and scrambled 14 yards for the go-ahead score with 31 seconds left, and the Texans rallied for a 36-29 win. Overcoming the 19-point deficit was the second-largest comeback in franchise history behind a 21-point comeback in a 31-28 victory over the Chargers in 2013. Mills scored 27.68 fantasy points and is currently QB1 on the week entering Monday night.
Waiver Wire Wonder of the Week - Tez Johnson
Johnson just had his best outing as a pro. The rookie caught 4-of-5 targets for 42 yards and two touchdowns vs. the Patriots, which allowed him to produce 20.2 fantasy points. He’s owned in just 27.9% of ESPN leagues, but for those who rostered him and even started him, they were rewarded with a big day. Johnson has stepped up due to the many injuries in the Buccaneers’ pass-catcher room and continues to establish himself as part of the offense. He’s averaged 13.34 fantasy points in his last five games and has done so while scoring four TDs. He should be rostered going forward, despite Chris Godwin’s anticipated return from injury. Johnson was among my early waiver wire adds ahead of Week 11.