Jets Announce Garrett Wilson, Azareye'h Thomas Updates
The New York Jets are on their first winning streak of the season right now, but it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows on Sunday.
Jets star receiver Garrett Wilson returned after missing two games due to a knee injury. The fact that he was able to go was the biggest bright spot heading into the matchup, but he was only able to play 19 snaps in the win. Wilson re-injured the same knee that kept him out of the two games before the Browns game.
After the game on Sunday, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn gave a brief update on Wilson as well as rookie cornerback Azareye'h Thomas, who exited Week 10 with a concussion.
"Comes with the injuries," Glenn said. "Two, we had Garrett, he just came back on his knee. Came back down on his knee, the same knee he injured before. And AZ. AZ will be going through the protocol. So, that will be tough going to a short week. But, we're going to evaluate him and see how he is."
The Jets suffered some tough blows on Sunday
Neither update are overtly positive. Wilson missed the two games leading up to the Week 9 bye week before returning in Week 10. He underwent an MRI back in October, which fortunately revealed that there was no serious, long-term injury. It was called a hyperextended knee at the time.
Wilson returned to action on Sunday and had three targets, but was unable to bring any of them in for a catch. Now, his availability and health is worth monitoring over the next few days because the Jets will face the New England Patriots on Thursday night.
Thomas exited with a concussion on Sunday and was quickly ruled out. Now, he will need to go through the league's five-step concussion protocol in order to get back on the field. That's important because the Jets already are down two cornerbacks right now with Sauce Gardner and Michael Carter II both traded.
Winning its second game in a row was nice, but now the Jets have very little time to prepare for the Patriots and are already thin to begin with.
More NFL: Jets Rookie Azareye'h Thomas Exits After Suffering Concussion