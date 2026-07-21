Keenan Allen Landing Spots: Ravens And Chiefs Could Bolster WR's 2026 Fantasy Stock

The NFL offseason has provided plenty of movement amongst players throughout the league, with some of fantasy football’s biggest stars set to join new teams for the 2026 season. Other veterans continue to await their next call, eyeing another opportunity to prove they can still produce at the highest level.

That’s the case for six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen, who is slated to suit up for his 14th NFL season as he awaits an opportunity with a new team. After spending a lone season with the Chicago Bears in 2024, Allen returned to the Los Angeles Chargers for the 2025 season and flashed reliable production in a passing attack that dealt with its share of inconsistency a season ago.

Allen suited up in each of Los Angeles’ 17 games, notching three starts. He hauled in 81 of his 122 targets for 777 yards and four touchdowns, showing he still has plenty left in the tank.

Coming into the 2026 campaign, Allen is likely to receive a number of looks ahead of training camp, with teams around the league preparing to kick off their offseason program. Let’s look at three teams that provide an encouraging fit for Allen, potentially improving his fantasy football outlook for the upcoming year:

Baltimore Ravens

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) reacts with quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Baltimore Ravens have a long history of signing past-prime veterans to team-friendly deals, looking for reliable contributions at a cheaper price point. This could be the case for Allen, but different from the likes of DeAndre Hopkins and Dez Bryant, to name a few, as he provides a far more seamless fit with the existing roster. The Ravens have a cornerstone wideout in Zay Flowers, but have missed the presence of a reliable No. 2 wideout over recent years, a void Allen could fill nicely. His presence in the slot and versatility to move out wide should help him see notable volume, and with some of the most reliable hands in the NFL, he could serve as a safety valve for Lamar Jackson. I don’t think he’ll match his 81-777-4 stat line from a season ago, but 600 yards and three scores doesn’t feel out of the question for Allen in Baltimore.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid pre game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Kansas City Chiefs have been linked to Allen throughout the offseason, as the team works to bolster its receiving corps after a down year in 2025. Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes was limited to career-worst production, as the Chiefs’ passing game faced its most significant struggles in the Mahomes-Andy Reid era. Such concerns could force the team to look into the free agency pool, where Allen is waiting in the wings. He serves as a complementary pass-catcher to the team’s existing tandem of Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, while presenting another veteran presence to a Super Bowl locker room. I feel Kansas City offers a superior fit from a production standpoint, though it’s hard to imagine Allen eclipsing the 750-yard, five-touchdown mark at this stage of his career. Still, those are solid numbers for a 34-year-old wideout.

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