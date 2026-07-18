Fantasy Football 2026: Keenan Allen Headlines the Best NFL Free Agents Available

Stephon Diggs: High-Ceiling Intermediate Target

Despite entering the veteran stage of his career, Stephon Diggs remains one of the best intermediate route runners available. He offers the highest ceiling of any free-agent wide receiver on the market and possesses immediate WR2 upside if he lands in a pass-heavy offensive system.

Diggs is coming off a productive campaign in which he logged 85 receptions, 1,013 yards, and 4 touchdowns, proving he still has the on-field capability to anchor a passing attack. The Washington Commanders are currently the favorites to land the star receiver. A Maryland native, Diggs would provide Washington with a much-needed upgrade to their pass-catching corps.

Stefon Diggs says he's the best WR2 in the league:



"You can't name a No. 2 better than me." pic.twitter.com/edwan14VyZ — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) July 16, 2026

While a transitioning Washington offense might slightly cap his explosive ceiling, his projected target volume would establish a safe weekly floor, keeping him firmly in the WR3/Flex conversation.

Keenan Allen: The Ultimate PPR Safety Valve

Widely regarded as one of the most underrated receivers in NFL history, Keenan Allen still has plenty of gas left in the tank. Though he lacks elite speed or raw strength, his exceptional hands, precise route-running, and competitive drive make him an incredibly reliable asset.

The most logical fit for Allen is an emotional return to the Los Angeles Chargers. Re-signing him to a scaled-back role would provide Justin Herbert with a trusted, high-floor safety valve on critical downs. Allen is a perfect fit for a team with a young quarterback in need of a dependable chain-mover. His established chemistry with Herbert would guarantee a steady stream of targets.

Keenan Allen a Free Agent Who Could Soon Find a Home https://t.co/7hnlVwzjhb — RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) July 17, 2026

Allen remains highly capable of producing consistent WR3/Flex numbers, projecting as an incredibly solid WR4/Flex option in PPR formats.

Nick Chubb: High-Risk, High-Reward Insurance

The primary concern surrounding Nick Chubb is his extensive injury history. With the veteran running back entering the season at 30 years old, Chubb has NFL front offices weighing how much efficiency he has left. However, if he lands in the right situation, he stands out as one of the biggest ADP risers of the summer.

While no longer the high-volume workhorse of his prime, Chubb remains a good, heavy-hitting short-yardage grinder and a high-end veteran insurance policy. The Dallas Cowboys would be an ideal landing spot given the thin depth chart behind projected starter Javonte Williams.

The Seahawks are another viable option as they face significant backfield question marks after losing Kenneth Walker III to free agency and with Zach Charbonnet recovering from injury. Chubb would come in and quickly offer an affordable baseline of stability.

Kareem Hunt: Elite Red-Zone Specialist

Kareem Hunt remains one of the top goal-line hammers available on the open market. While his overall efficiency has declined and he no longer possesses true breakaway speed, he has successfully evolved into a highly specialized red-zone weapon.

Highlighting his elite utility inside the trenches, Hunt has scored 14 of his last 15 touchdowns from within the 5-yard line. With the Kansas City Chiefs completely revamping their backfield, a return to the team that he had so much success with is highly unlikely.

The Las Vegas Raiders are an ideal fit. Behind explosive young starter Ashton Jeanty, the Raiders' depth chart is incredibly thin. Hunt would serve as a fantastic safety net, absorbing brutal short-yardage hits and acting as a designated goal-line finisher.