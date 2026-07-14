2026 Fantasy Football Quarterback Tiers: Lamar Jackson Remains in Top Tier

Fantasy football player rankings are obviously useful tools for drafting a championship-caliber team. The next level of player evaluation, however, is what’s called “tiers,” which combines players with similar value into separate groups. This can help fantasy managers determine where the drop-offs in the rankings occur.

For example, if you’re looking to get one of the elite quarterbacks, Tier 1 will tell you who is in the upper echelon so you don’t miss out. Tiers also can alert you as to when a level of player value might run out in the next round. Maybe you want a field general from Tier 2, and it’s your turn to pick in Round 5. If all but one of those players in that tier are already gone, well, it’s time to jump on that tier’s final member or risk losing out on that tier in the upcoming round.

Here’s a look at my quarterback tiers for 2026. I’ll be updating these tiers daily, as needed, to reflect my quarterback rankings, so keep checking back until Draft Day!

Note: ADP data is from FootballGuys.

2026 Fantasy Football QB Tiers

Tier 1

1. Josh Allen, Bills (ADP - 26)

2. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (ADP - 45)

3. Drake Maye, Patriots (ADP - 56)

Notes: Allen and Jackson have long been the cream of the crop among fantasy quarterbacks, and Maye proved last season (QB2 finish) that he can also post high-end totals for managers.

Tier 2

4. Jalen Hurts, Eagles (ADP - 66)

5. Joe Burrow, Bengals (ADP - 56)

6. Caleb Williams, Bears (ADP - 74)

7. Jayden Daniels, Commanders (ADP - 62)

Notes: The four quarterbacks in this tier have either been elite in the past or have the ability to join Tier 1 with a highly productive 2026 campaign. Managers who don’t want to spend a top-50 pick on a quarterback but still want a high-end signal-caller should target these players.

Tier 3

8. Justin Herbert, Chargers (ADP - 83)

9. Jaxson Dart, Giants (ADP - 84)

10. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (ADP - 81)

11. Bo Nix, Broncos (ADP - 106)

12. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (ADP - 90)

Notes: This is the tier of quarterbacks at which I start to consider drafting the position. They have either already finished a season as a high-end starter or, in Dart's case, have the upside to become one. And these players don’t come with a high price tag, according to their ADP data.

Tier 4

13. Brock Purdy, 49ers (ADP - 97)

14. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (ADP - 96)

15. Matthew Stafford, Rams (ADP - 95)

16. Kyler Murray, Vikings (ADP - 116)

17. Jared Goff, Lions (ADP - 111)

Notes: In the event that I don’t draft someone from the third tier, I am absolutely going to get at least one (and maybe two) members of this tier. Each of these quarterbacks already has had at least one top-10 finish on their fantasy resumes and possesses the skills to return a great profit on investment. These aren’t what I would call “perfect” players, whether it’s due to past or future injury concerns or past inconsistencies in the stat sheets. Still, if you like to wait on quarterbacks like me, this is the tier you’ll be targeting because the values are just so intriguing.

Tier 5

18. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers (ADP - 128)

19. Tyler Shough, Saints (ADP - 123)

20. Jordan Love, Packers (ADP - 126)

21. Malik Willis, Dolphins (ADP - 131)

22. Daniel Jones, Colts (ADP - 159)

Notes: This tier includes five quarterbacks with question marks but who can also exceed expectations and become weekly fantasy starters, especially in Superflex leagues. Shough is maybe one of the two biggest breakout candidates at the position, and Willis’ skills as a runner make him a strong sleeper. Jones, coming off a torn Achilles, played at a high level in 2025.

Tier 6

23. Cam Ward, Titans (ADP - 147)

24. C.J. Stroud, Texans (ADP - 145)

25. Sam Darnold, Seahawks (ADP - 136)

26. Jacoby Brissett, Cardinals (ADP - 196)

27. Bryce Young, Panthers (ADP - 160)

Notes: Chances are, none of these quarterbacks will emerge as weekly starters in traditional leagues. Instead, they’ll be utilized as matchup-based starters. Ward is the most attractive player in the tier and will be a popular sleeper, but a rise to stardom and into one of the top three tiers is still unlikely, at least in 2026. These quarterbacks will be available late in drafts.

Tier 7

28. Fernando Mendoza, Raiders (ADP - 169)

29. Aaron Rodgers, Steelers (ADP - 175)

30. Deshaun Watson, Browns (ADP - 262)

31. Geno Smith, Jets (ADP - 202)

32. Tua Tagovailoa, Falcons (ADP - 226)

Notes: These quarterbacks might or might not even be drafted in one-quarterback leagues, but all will be drafted in superflex formats. Mendoza might not even be the starter in Las Vegas to begin the season, and Tagovailoa will be battling Michael Penix Jr. for the starting job in Atlanta.

Tier 8

33. Shedeur Sanders, Browns (ADP - 261)

34. Michael Penix Jr., Falcons (ADP - 269)

35. Kirk Cousins, Raiders (ADP - 282)

36. J.J. McCarthy, Vikings (ADP - 323)

37. Mac Jones, 49ers (ADP - N/A)

38. Anthony Richardson, Colts (ADP - N/A)

39. Joe Flacco, Bengals (ADP - N/A)

40. Justin Fields, Chiefs (ADP - N/A)

Notes: A few quarterbacks in this tier, such as Sanders, Penix and Cousins, have a chance to be Week 1 starters for their respective teams. However, their projected fantasy values are as low as they can get heading into drafts. None will have their names called in traditional leagues.

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