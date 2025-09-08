Kendrick Bourne Signs With San Francisco 49ers Amid Jauan Jennings Week 1 Injury
In contractual news, Kendrick Bourne just signed with the San Francisco 49ers. This comes as notable as Jauan Jennings went down yesterday with a shoulder injury. In typical San Francisco fashion, we do not know how serious the injury is, but he will miss time either way. This allows for Kendrick Bourne is to into an immediate pass-catching role as a trusty veteran in this Shanahan offense.
Kendrick Bourne Signs With the 49ers
Kendrick Bourne is the third new wide receiver to join the 49ers in recent weeks. They traded for Skyy Moore a couple weeks ago and they signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling the other day. As for the depth chart outlook, Bourne is already a projected starter, per Ourlads. He would be the WR2 behind Ricky Pearsall until Brandon Aiyuk returns.
Kendrick Bourne played four years with the 49ers prior to signing with the New England Patriots. As he enters year nine in the league Bourne returns home. As a 49ers, Bourne record 1,769 Yards and 11 Touchdowns in 58 career games. As a Patriot, Bourne recorded 1,945 Yards and 11 Touchdowns over 53 games. He has been a consistent WR3, for the most part, with 33.5 Yards per Game.
49ers Offensive Outlook W/ Bourne
It appears that Jauan Jennings will be missing time, with the severity to be decided. George Kittle himself endured another soft-tissue hamstring injury. An MRI will decide his time-missed, but he seems to project to miss 2-3 weeks, per Deepak Chona.
This now makes for a Week 2-3 target-share to be divvied up between Ricky Pearsall as the WR1, Kendrick Bourne as the WR2, and a mix of Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Russell Gage. I would imagine that this offense will go run-first will heavy work to Christian McCaffrey. It is absolutely vital that he remains healthy for the time being. McCaffrey may very well be the makeshift WR2 with much screen and slant work. McCaffrey had 7 catches in Week 1.