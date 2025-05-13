Keon Coleman 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Profile, Predictions
Keon Coleman's rookie season flashed big-play potential, but his inconsistency and low catch rate raise concerns about his year-two leap. The Bills will rely on him to stretch defenses and win jump balls, but his fantasy success hinges on refinement and opportunity.
Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills
Coleman had the look of a much better player in his rookie season, but his results on the field suggest pumping the brakes on his 2025 outlook. He missed four midseason games with a wrist injury. His catch rate (50.9) was extremely low, but the Bills used him as a deep threat (19.2 yards per catch, 12 catches of 20 yards or more, and four long bombs).
He finished one catch or fewer in nine of his 16 games, showcasing his downside risk. His two tease showings (4/125 and 5/70/1) came in back-to-back starts before his injury.
Over three seasons at Michigan State and Florida State, Coleman caught 115 passes for 1,506 yards and 19 touchdowns in 34 games. His best season (59/798/7) came in 2022, while he set a career-high in touchdowns (11) in 2023. He gained over 100 yards five times in his career (9/116/2, 5/155/1, 8/107/1, 9/122/3, and 9/140/1), showcasing workhorse WR1-type stats.
Coleman brings a jump-ball skill set with some value in the open field. His speed (4.6 40-yard dash) limits his range to test a defense. He’ll win his share of fades at the goal line and offer sneaky value vs. zone defense. Coleman must prove his worth when pressed at the line of scrimmage, but he had many wins in college when tested in tight coverage. Think Marquise Colston and Mike Evans with less speed and a weaker overall resume. He must improve his release and route running to command more targets.
Keon Coleman 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook:
Coleman comes off the board as a backend WR5 in PPR formats. A drafter with vision will be tempted to draft him before his ADP. His first goal is improving his catch rate, followed by getting more chances at the goal. Based on the possession type, wide receivers added in the offseason, Coleman will need to earn his keep in the deep passing game again in 2025 – a possible 50 catches for 750 yards and a run at over seven scores.
