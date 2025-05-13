Fantasy Sports

Khalil Shakir 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Profile, Predictions

Khalil Shakir’s steady production and high catch rate make him a reliable fantasy flex option heading into 2025, with WR2 upside if his explosiveness returns.

Shawn Childs

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Khalil Shakir quietly became Buffalo’s most dependable wide receiver in 2024, posting 76 catches for 821 yards and four scores. While his fantasy ceiling was limited, his consistency and catch rate earned him a major contract and solidified his role heading into 2025.

Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills

In his third season with the Bills, Shakir emerges as their top receiving option (76/821/4 on 100 targets). Despite his success, he finished 37th in wide receiver scoring (182.50) in PPR formats. His top games (9/107 and 5/106/1) lacked explosiveness, but Shakir scored over 10.00 fantasy points in 14 of his 18 starts, giving him a consistency factor as a flex option in leagues with three wide slots in their starting lineup.

The Bills gave him seven targets or fewer in 73.7% of his matchups. Shakir caught 78.3% of his targets. Buffalo gave Shakir a four-year extension for $60.2 million in February, showing their confidence in him.

Khalil Shakir 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook:

In mid-May, Shakir ranks 42nd at wide receiver in the high-stakes market. A fantasy drafter should consider him a steady wide receiving option until he regains some of his lost yards per catch (10.8 in 2024 and 15.7 in 2023). Over 17 games, he has the tools to be an 80/1,000/7 player.

Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

