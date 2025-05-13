Khalil Shakir 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Profile, Predictions
Khalil Shakir quietly became Buffalo’s most dependable wide receiver in 2024, posting 76 catches for 821 yards and four scores. While his fantasy ceiling was limited, his consistency and catch rate earned him a major contract and solidified his role heading into 2025.
In his third season with the Bills, Shakir emerges as their top receiving option (76/821/4 on 100 targets). Despite his success, he finished 37th in wide receiver scoring (182.50) in PPR formats. His top games (9/107 and 5/106/1) lacked explosiveness, but Shakir scored over 10.00 fantasy points in 14 of his 18 starts, giving him a consistency factor as a flex option in leagues with three wide slots in their starting lineup.
The Bills gave him seven targets or fewer in 73.7% of his matchups. Shakir caught 78.3% of his targets. Buffalo gave Shakir a four-year extension for $60.2 million in February, showing their confidence in him.
Khalil Shakir 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook:
In mid-May, Shakir ranks 42nd at wide receiver in the high-stakes market. A fantasy drafter should consider him a steady wide receiving option until he regains some of his lost yards per catch (10.8 in 2024 and 15.7 in 2023). Over 17 games, he has the tools to be an 80/1,000/7 player.
