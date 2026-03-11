Kirk Cousins Could Be The Vikings Answer At Quarterback, Plus 2 More Landing Spots

Many of the top NFL free agents are already off the board as the league season is set to officially start today, but there are still some key players available. One player who is still looking for a home is quarterback Kirk Cousins. It's more likely that he will land somewhere as a backup, but there is still a chance he can land somewhere where he can compete for a starting job. These are the top landing spots for Cousins.

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota just needs a capable veteran to throw the ball to become a legitimate contender in the NFC. All Justin Jefferson needs to bounce back is someone who is not horrific. Whether Cousins can still be a competent NFL quarterback or not remains to be seen, but it's hard to imagine he can be any worse than JJ McCarthy was last season. We thought Tua Tagovailoa was a strong fit for the Vikings, but he landed with the Atlanta Falcons. If Minnesota doesn't decide to sign Kyler Murray or Aaron Rodgers, Cousins could be the next best option.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Most people are expecting Rodgers to be back in Pittsburgh for one more season, but there is still a chance he either retires or signs somewhere else. If Rodgers is not back, the Steelers could throw up a Hail Mary and bring in Cousins to compete for their starting job. We know that the Steelers are always trying to win now, even to their own detriment, and bringing in a veteran like Cousins to try to win nine games and sneak into the playoffs only to get blown out in the first round, while simultaneously preventing them from being able to draft a franchise quarterback, is very on brand for this franchise.

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona still doesn't have a quarterback; they won't commit to Jacoby Brissett, and the best QB in the market is Murray, who surely won't be re-signing with the Cardinals. This is a team where Cousins could legitimately get a shot to compete for a starting job and potentially win that job. This is not what Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr, and Michael Wilson owners want to see, but it is a real possibility.

