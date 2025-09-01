Ollie Gordon, Dont’e Thornton, and 3 More Last-Minute 2025 Fantasy Football Sleepers
The 2025 season is around the corner, and fantasy football managers are getting their last-minute drafts done this week, with several sleepers who can help power teams to success. Make sure to target these five players the next few days before Thursday Night’s kickoff!
Ollie Gordon II, Running Back Miami Dolphins
Following a season-ending injury to veteran Alexander Mattison and Jaylen Wright’s unknown timetable to return to action, rookie Ollie Gordon II has taken the fantasy community by storm over the last few weeks.
Gordon had a very impressive preseason with his 126 rushing yards on 26 carries, an average of 4.8 yards per attempt, with one touchdown. He also added three receptions for another 48 yards.
Miami’s lead running back De’Von Achane is also dealing with a calf injury, and while he is on track to play Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, it’s a situation to monitor. Also, even a fully healthy Achane should yield plenty of carries to Gordon, including potential goaline work. Achane is more a hybrid of a pass-catcher, and could be utilized plenty in the slot, while Gordon can handle runs between the tackles.
Gordon’s average draft position has spiked from 191.5 in standard leagues to 158 recently, with plenty of managers looking to select him in the 9th or 10th rounds across the fantasy landscape.
Braelon Allen, Running Back New York Jets
Trade rumors have swirled around the New York Jets' lead running back, Breece Hall, recently. As talented as Hall is, second-year back Braelon Allen could be in for a more prominent role in 2025, and should Hall be dealt, his value will take a quantum leap.
Already moving up the ADP ranks from 140.5 to 102 currently, Allen could be a major sleeper steal if Hall is moved, and makes for one of the better handcuffs with upside in fantasy right now.
Allen had just 111 total touches last season as a rookie, and scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and caught one as well, but should he take that next step, could make for an excellent mid-to-late round selection for fantasy managers.
Dont’e Thornton Jr., Wide Receiver Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders rookie Dont’e Thornton Jr. has massive upside and already in rare company. At 6’5’’ and running a 4.3 40-yard dash, is joins only Randy Moss and Calvin Johnson as the only three to have this claim of size and speed.
The Raiders used a fourth-round pick on Thornton Jr., and he could see work immediately as their WR2. Another major riser in recent weeks, he is now being selected with an ADP in standard leagues of 196, up from 230.5 earlier in the summer.
His big-play ability was evident in is 2024 season at Tennessee with a remarkable, NCAA leading 25.4 yards per reception. He recorded six touchdowns on his 26 catches, an excellent ratio of scoring efficiency. On his collegiate career, with two seasons at Oregon and then a pair with the Volunteers, his four-year yards per catch average was 21.9.
He makes for a very good depth play in redraft leagues, and a phenomenal dynasty league add. He could also make for a very good late round best ball selection with his yardage and scoring capability.
Marvin Mims, Wide Receiver Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos' wide-out Marvin Mims had a very good progression from his 2023 rookie season to last year. Finding a rapport with rookie Bo Nix, his 2024 stats improved greatly as he caught six touchdowns as opposed to just one in his first season. Mims totaled 39 receptions for 503 yards and finished the season strong in his final few games.
In the fantasy football championship of Week 17, he caught all eight of his targets for 103 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He added two more scores in Week 18, and looks to carry that momentum over to 2025.
His ADP of 133 at the moment makes him a viable late round sleeper add to any roster, and could work his way in to consistent flex play potential through the season as he and Nix continue their connection.
Bryce Young, Quarterback Carolina Panthers
Entering year three, the former No.1 overall pick from the 2023 NFL Draft is getting very limited fantasy respect. Young finished 2024 on a positive note, and had some tremendous fantasy point production to close the campaign in the final three weeks. He scored 10 total touchdowns from Weeks 16-18, seven passing and three on the ground. He averaged 33.3 rushing yards in that span as well.
He also gets rookie Tetairoa McMillan to add to his arsenal, who could help seriously spike the yardage numbers and touchdown output for Young. With an ADP of 164.0, he can be selected as a fantasy backup with sleeper upside potential to work his way into spot starts. He can also be an excellent super flex quarterback and a wise stack for McMillian drafters.