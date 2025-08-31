ESPN on why Tetairoa McMillan could quickly become 'reliable target' for Bryce Young
There's a lot not to like about the Adam Thielen trade on the part of the Carolina Panthers. While they did get a fourth-round pick in the deal, their passing personnel is nowhere near deep enough or established enough to absorb the loss of their best pass catching option.
The same dynamic was true of the team's edge rotation when the Panthers released Jadeveon Clowney a few months ago - the reasoning then being that it will give more opportunities for rookie outside linebackers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen. Carolina is also clearly hoping for the same with the wide receiver room.
Thielen's absence will open up more opportunities for every other receiver on the roster, but the one tha matters most is rookie Tetairoa McMillan - the team's No. 8 overall draft pick. If nothing else, McMillan at least has the physical tools he needs to take over the WR1 role he's projected for. According to a piece by ESPN, McMillan could quickly become a reliable target for Bryce Young.
ESPN on Tetairoa McMillan
"The Panthers were aggressive in finding a true WR1 for quarterback Bryce Young, McMillan is a big-bodied wideout who brings plenty to the table, finishing fifth in the FBS with 109.9 receiving yards per game last season. His strong hands, wide catch radius and diverse route tree will allow him to quickly become a reliable target for Young."
It remains to be seen what their chemistry will look like on the field in a real game, but for what it's worth the two have put in a lot of extra work this offseason.
If McMillan doesn't hit the ground running and Xavier Legette doesn't take a big step forward in his second season, the odds of Carolina improving on a 5-12 record will take a serious hit.
