Latest NFL Mock Drafts Reveal Shocking Flip Among Two Big-Name Prospects
Two weeks from today, the lives of many talented collegiate football players will change forever when they hear their names called in the 2025 NFL Draft. Among those prospects expected to be drafted in the first round are wide receivers Tetairoa McMillan and Matthew Golden.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, McMillan is the prohibitive favorite to be the first wideout to come off the board (-230), with Golden as the second overall betting choice (+150).
Editor’s Note: Travis Hunter is considered a cornerback in the NFL Draft betting markets.
McMillan, the former Arizona standout, steadily showed improvement in each of his three seasons as a Wildcat. In his freshman campaign, he posted 702 receiving yards and eight touchdowns followed by a leap in his sophomore season, hauling in 90 receptions for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns.
McMillan shined in 2024, etching his name in the Arizona record books when he posted 304 receiving yards and four touchdowns in the club’s season-opening 61-39 thrashing of New Mexico. The 2024 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year finished his sensational third season with 84 receptions for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns.
Following the immense production, many draft gurus and oddsmakers believe the talented 6’5” target would be the first wide receiver off the board on April 24. However, ESPN’s Mel Kiper now believes McMillan will be drafted after Golden. In his latest Mock Draft, Kiper has Denver selecting McMillan at No. 20 overall, with Golden being selected a few picks earlier by the Arizona Cardinals (No. 16 overall).
“This is one of the teams to watch for running backs, but Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton are both gone. I think the Broncos could -- spoiler -- wait until Day 2 and still get a legit starter. The other major way to help quarterback Bo Nix take the next step in Year 2 would be getting him another playmaking receiver,” said Kiper. “McMillan dominated in college, with 3,423 yards and 26 touchdown receptions over three seasons. He isn't a blazer, but he can make tough catches with his body control and sure hands.”
Golden enjoyed a breakout junior season leading the Texas passing attack in 2024. The 6' 0", 195 lb speedster led the Longhorns with 58 receptions for 987 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns. Golden’s stock soared among NFL scouts following his strong finish to the 2024 season, averaging 23.2 yards per catch against several of the best defenses in college football: Ohio State, Arizona State, Clemson, Georgia, and Texas A&M. Posting a 4.29-second 40-yard dash (fastest among wide receivers) at the NFL Scouting Combine further catapulted his draft stock.
In his latest NFL Mock Draft 4.0, OnSI’s Matthew Brandon also believes in the Golden hype, penciling in the burner to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 12 overall.
“The Dallas Cowboys need to provide Dak Prescott with another playmaker outside of CeeDee Lamb. Texas’ Matthew Golden is the superior fit over Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan,” wrote Brandon. “Golden has unrivaled speed and should provide the Cowboys with a trustworthy, possession, chain-moving receiver who can line up both in the slot and on the outside.”
In early high-stakes Fantasy Football World Championships (FFWC) drafts, McMillan owns an ADP of WR1 among all rookie wideouts, with Golden slotting in with a rookie wideout ADP of WR5 - behind Emeka Egbuka WR2, Luther Burden III WR3, and Travis Hunter WR4.
With both Kiper and Brandon in agreement that Golden will be drafted ahead of McMillan, sports bettors may have quietly found value in one of the most popular betting markets. Grabbing Golden at +150 to be the first wideout drafted could turn out to be a sharp investment.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More Fantasy Football News:
2025 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: A New Top Five Emerges
2025 NFL Draft Rankings: Top 5 Running Back Prospects