2025 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: A New Top Five Emerges
- Tennessee Titans
- Cleveland Browns
- New York Giants
- New England Patriots
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Jets
- Carolina Panthers
- New Orleans Saints
- Chicago Bears
- San Francisco 49ers
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Miami Dolphins
- Indianapolis Colts
- Atlanta Falcons
- Arizona Cardinals
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Denver Broncos
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Houston Texans
- Los Angeles Rams
- Baltimore Ravens
- Detroit Lions
- Washington Commanders
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Philadelphia Eagles
As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, front offices across the league are deep into evaluations. The NFL Draft is a make or break moment for many franchises, especially teams with early first-round selections. This mock draft explores how each franchise approaches the first round and how the next wave of top prospects may fare in the NFL. The Tennessee Titans will get things kicked off and it’s quite clear which direction the wind is blowing as we gear up for the first pick on draft night. Let’s dive in!
1. Tennessee Titans: QB Cam Ward, Miami
All signs point to the Titans snagging Miami’s Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Unless a team like the New York Giants offer insane value to trade up, the Titans will stay put and look to turn the franchise around with a new signal caller.
2. Cleveland Browns: WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
This is the highest I’ve had Hunter in any of my previous mock drafts. Although the combination of Myles Garrett and Abdual Carter would put fear into any opposing team’s offensive line and quarterback, it will be difficult for Kevan Stefanski and the Browns to pass on the two-way phenom, Travis Hunter. Hunter is the most talented player in this year’s draft class so the only question that remains is what position he will focus on at the next level.
3. New York Giants: EDGE Abdul Carter, Penn State
The Giants would undoubtedly welcome the opportunity to draft either Ward or Hunter should one unexpectedly fall to the No. 3 pick, however, in the likely event they are selected first and second overall, New York is expected to pivot and select the most talented player remaining on the board. While the team already boasts a formidable edge-rushing duo in Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, the sheer talent and upside of Carter make him an impossible prospect to overlook, even if it doesn’t align with a more pressing positional need. Historically, the Giants’ most successful campaigns—including their two most recent Super Bowl victories—were anchored by dominant defensive line play. With that in mind, Carter could be the cornerstone needed to reignite the franchise’s relevance in 2025 and beyond.
4. New England Patriots: OL Will Campbell, LSU
I keep going back and forth between Campbell and Missouri’s Armand Membou as the top offensive lineman in this year’s draft class but I expect the Patriots to favor the product out of LSU due to his ability to play left tackle. Drake Maye needs someone to protect his blindside and Campbell fits the bill. He may never be an All-Pro but he’s probably more NFL-ready than Membou. Look for the Pats to select a wideout in later rounds to help boost the aerial attack in 2025 but the first order of business is protecting their franchise quarterback.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars: DL Mason Graham, Michigan
Graham is the only player who I’ve had sticking with the same team in all four of my mock drafts within the top-five picks. While Jacksonville features several capable contributors along its defensive front, the unit continues to lack a dominant interior presence capable of consistently disrupting plays from within. Enter Graham—a high-upside talent whose 2024 campaign, though hampered by injury, still showcased the elite traits that once made him a standout among draft evaluators. His addition alongside edge rushers Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker could provide the Jaguars with the balanced, dynamic pass-rush unit they’ve been striving to construct.
6. Las Vegas Raiders: RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
While selecting a running back this early might be considered a slight reach, Jeanty would undeniably elevate the Raiders’ offensive efficiency. Although this wouldn’t be my personal approach, the rationale is clear—Las Vegas is in need of a consistent, dependable playmaker to move the chains. Jeanty is widely regarded as the top running back in this class, and while the overall depth at the position allows for value later in the draft, his versatile and explosive skill set makes him a strong candidate for an immediate impact in a featured role.
7. New York Jets: OL Armand Membou, Missouri
The Jets brought in Justin Fields to take over for Aaron Rodgers and while he brings a new energy to the running game, he’s been known to take quite a few sacks. For that reason, Gang Green will take the big right tackle out of Missouri. Membou should help open up holes in the running game for both Fields and running back Breece Hall.
8. Carolina Panthers: EDGE Mykell Williams, Georgia
Carolina has a ton of options here and I wouldn’t fault them for addressing either side of the ball. They clearly need to surround Bryce Young with more talent but the defense wasn’t anything to write home about either in 2024. Georgia’s Mykell Williams may be a project, but he’s going to be a stud once he fully develops. He’s already an impressive run stuffer and once he develops more pass rushing skills, the sky is the limit. Considering Carolina traded Brian Burns to the G-Men before last season and never truly addresses the hole, Williams makes too much sense at this point of the draft.
9. New Orleans Saints: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Sanders has seen his draft stock tank in recent days and while some analysts have him dropping out of the top 10 (and even the entire first round), I expect the New Orleans Saints to give him an opportunity. New Orleans has not had a true franchise quarterback since the days of Drew Brees and Derek Carr seems to be far past his prime. Although Sanders may not be a Day 1 starter, he could very well take over for Carr by the end of the 2025 season.
10. Chicago Bears: OL Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
The Bears would probably like to land Ashton Jeanty but assuming they aren’t able to trade up, I expect them to address the offensive line after Caleb Williams took a league-high 66 sacks in his rookie season (third-most in NFL history). Banks has been serving as a strong left tackle since he was 18 years old and never relinquished the role in his three years at Texas. If the Bears are able to land the athletic former Longhorn, they will have completed a miraculous makeover in the trenches, which should lead to a far more fruitful offense in 2025.
11. San Francisco 49ers: LB Javon Walker, Georgia
Given that the Niners lost Dre Greenlaw to the Denver Broncos in free agency, San Francisco will likely look to fill the void. Robert Saleh would love to get this athletic freak to improve the front seven. Walker’s versatility would provide San Francisco with much-needed speed and pass-rushing prowess on obvious passing downs.
12. Dallas Cowboys: WR Matthew Golden, Texas
The Dallas Cowboys need to provide Dak Prescott with another playmaker outside of CeeDee Lamb. Texas’ Matthew Golden is the superior fit over Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan. Golden has unrivaled speed and should provide the Cowboys with a trustworthy, possession, chain-moving receiver who can line up both in the slot and on the outside.
13. Miami Dolphins: S Malaki Starks, Georgia
With Jevon Holland departing for the Giants in free agency, the Dolphins addressed the void by signing veteran reinforcements. However, adding Starks would provide them with a dynamic and versatile playmaker in the secondary—an adaptable chess piece capable of elevating their defensive backfield.
14. Indianapolis Colts: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State
Since Eric Ebron in 2018, no Colts tight end has surpassed 500 receiving yards. Warren, however, offers an immediate solution as a reliable security option for Anthony Richardson (or Daniel Jones), bringing versatility to both the passing and rushing games.
15. Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
Atlanta is definitely going to address defense with their first-round selection and adding an elite pass rusher makes all the sense in the world. Although they already brought in Leonard Floyd during free agency, they need more help up front. Enter Shemar Stewart from Texas A&M, whose production didn’t quite match his freakish athleticism. However, that’s in large part due to the scheme he was a part of in college where he focused more on stopping the run than getting after the quarterback. That will change in the NFL.
16. Arizona Cardinals: CB Will Johnson, Michigan
Prior to an injury-shortened 2024 season, Johnson seemed like a lock to be a top-five pick. Now, he’s slipping in drafts but the Cards will pounce on him with the No. 16 pick. Johnson has a nose for the ball and can change the whole complexion of a game in mere seconds. He’s a high-risk, high-reward prospect who I expect to succeed at the next level.
17. Cincinnati Bengals: EDGE Mike Green, Marshall
Now that the Bengals seem to have Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, and Ja’Marr Chase locked up for the long haul, Trey Hendrickson could be on his way out. Even if Cincinnati finds a way to retain the veteran, Hendrickson isn’t getting any younger. For that reason, the Bengals will fortify their pass rush by selecting last year’s sack leader in Marshall’s Mike Green. Don’t underestimate his talent just because he didn’t play for a powerhouse school. Green is the real deal with excellent work ethic and a propensity to make opposing quarterbacks miserable.
18. Seattle Seahawks: OL Grey Zubel, North Dakota State
The Seahawks need help up front and Zubel’s versatility and ability to line up anywhere on the offensive line will prove to be valuable in the NFL. He has multiple years of experience and provides the interior of the line with a massive upgrade. Not to mention, Zubel’s athleticism and quick feet are a perfect fit for Klint Kubiak’s zone scheme.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
Linebacker remains a pressing need for the Buccaneers, and with this selection, they secure the premier prospect at the position in this year’s draft. Campbell projects as an ideal fit within Todd Bowles’ defensive scheme, offering a rare blend of size, speed, and instincts as an off-ball linebacker with the potential to anchor the unit for years to come. Given that Lavonte David could be hanging his cleats up pretty soon, Campbell is the perfect fit for the Bucs.
20. Denver Broncos: WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
The Broncos could use a running back but ultimately I expect them to give Bo Nix another speedy playmaker in the passing game. Considering how much depth there is at the running back position, the Broncos can improve the running game on Day 2 and snag arguably the second-best wide receiver in this year’s draft class behind Travis Hunter. McMillan has the skills and athleticism to be a WR2 in this offense instantly.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
Although the Steelers seem to be inching closer to a deal with veteran Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh still needs a long-term solution at the most important position in the NFL. They haven’t had a true franchise quarterback since the days of Ben Roethlisberger. I may not be a fan of this pick but there are too many signs pointing to Mike Tomlin teaming up with Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss.
22. Los Angeles Chargers: TE Coleston Loveland, Michigan
Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers’ offense were thoroughly outmatched in their postseason defeat against the Houston Texans. Beyond Ladd McConkey, the passing attack struggled to generate consistent production, exposing a glaring lack of playmakers. With a dearth of talent at the tight end position, it would not be surprising to see the Chargers invest in Michigan standout Coleston Loveland to fortify their offensive arsenal.
23. Green Bay Packers: CB Jahdae Baron, Texas
I would love to see the Packers take a wide receiver here but something tells me they will wait until Day 2 to give Jordan Love another playmaker. Instead, they target a defensive back who some believe is a top-10 prospect. Jaire Alexander's future with the Packers appears increasingly uncertain, as his ongoing health issues have raised significant concerns. The Green Bay front office seems increasingly frustrated by his inability to stay on the field, and regardless of whether he remains for another season, the team urgently requires a long-term solution at cornerback. Baron would immediately step in as a Day 1 starter.
24. Minnesota Vikings: CB Shavon Revel Jr., East Carolina
Revel Jr. makes his debut in my mock drafts as the Vikings look to address their secondary. The Vikes lost Cam Bynum to the Colts and Harrison Smith is well past his prime. While Minnesota may consider Nick Emmanwori out of South Carolina, Revel’s versatility and skillset as both a run stopper and man-to-man defender makes him the superior option. If not for a torn ACL in September, the East Carolina product would probably be a top-20 pick.
25. Houston Texans: OL Tyler Booker, Alabama
Although the offensive line has undergone significant improvements, it remains a work in progress. Booker brings a physical, imposing presence in the trenches and possesses the functional strength to contribute as an immediate starter. While not an elite athlete, his mobility is adequate, and his positional versatility enables him to align at multiple spots along the line. With protecting C.J. Stroud as Houston's top priority, Booker offers the flexibility and reliability needed to help solidify the Texans’ optimal starting five up front in any scenario.
26. Los Angeles Rams: CB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
Despite a small frame, some analysts view Hairston as the top cornerback in this year’s draft class. If Coleston Loveland is still available, they may pull the trigger given their need at the tight end position but assuming both Loveland and Warren are off the board, Hairston provides much-needed secondary help for the NFC West contenders.
27. Baltimore Ravens: EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
Here’s another player who is making his debut in the first round of my mock drafts. The Ravens are in need of a true edge presence capable of generating consistent disruption in isolated matchups—an area where Ezeiruaku excels. He has exceptional balance and momentum when bending the edge, effortlessly slipping past offensive tackles to pressure the quarterback.
28. Detroit Lions: OL Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
The Lions have one of the most complete rosters in the NFL but they could use some help in the trenches on both sides of the ball. After losing right guard Kevin Zeitler in free agency, Ohio State’s Donovan Jackson would help fill the void. Jackson can play both guard and tackle but he’s probably more equipped to handle interior line duties, which is just what the doctor ordered for Detroit.
29. Washington Commanders: RB Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
I believe Hampton is the second-best running back in this year’s draft class behind Ashton Jeanty and although the Commanders have other holes on the roster, this pick could put Washington’s offense over the top. Hampton is extremely talented in between the tackles with great vision, solid pass protection skills, and is a monster once he gets the ball in space. With Jayden Daniels under center, Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel on the outside, and Hampton in the backfield, the Commanders would have one of the best offenses in the NFC.
30. Buffalo Bills: WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
The Bills saw limited production from Amari Cooper last season, and Keon Coleman’s rookie campaign lacked significant impact. With Josh Allen in the prime of his career, Buffalo can ill afford to wait for players to mature. Egbuka, often compared to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, would elevate an already potent offense, adding another formidable weapon to their arsenal. With limited competition on the depth chart, Egbuka could emerge as Josh Allen’s go-to deep threat with Khalil Shakir still demanding the majority of targets on short-to-intermediate routes.
31. Kansas City Chiefs: OL Josh Simmons, Ohio State
Simmons presents one of the more enigmatic evaluations in this draft class. Prior to sustaining his injury, his film showcased dominant traits—albeit against subpar competition—which complicates his projection at the next level. Nevertheless, his fluid footwork and agility exemplify the prototypical athletic profile sought in a premier offensive tackle. Ultimately, the timing of his selection will hinge significantly on how teams interpret his medical evaluations.
32. Philadelphia Eagles: DL Kenneth Grant, Michigan
Howie Roseman loves to stack up on defensive linemen and Grant possesses a rare blend of size and speed to help Philly’s defense continue wreaking havoc on opposing run games and quarterbacks. Grant could take over for the departed Milton Williams to form a dominant tandem with Jalen Carter.
More Fantasy Football News:
Fantasy Football Insights: What We Learned About The Quarterback Position In 2024
2025 NFL Draft Rankings: Top 5 Running Back Prospects