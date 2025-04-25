Fantasy Sports

Los Angeles Chargers Draft North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton: Fantasy Football Impact

With the No. 22 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers selected former North Carolina Tar Heel Omarion Hampton. How will he fare in 2025 fantasy football leagues?

Matt Brandon, Shawn Childs

North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) with the ball as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Kyle Efford (44) defends in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium.
In the spirit of Ladinian Thomlinson, the Chargers go back to their roots. With the No. 22 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers selected dynamic running back Omarion Hampton out of North Carolina.

Omarion Hampton Scouting Report:

Hampton has been stellar in back-to-back seasons for the Tarheels. Over this span, he led the ACC in rushing attempts (253 and 281) and rushing yards (1,504 and 1,660) while offering high value in touchdowns (30) on the ground. He even caught 67 balls over this span for 595 yards and three more scores. Hampton rushed for 100 yards or more in 16 of his final 20 starts, highlighted by seven impact showings (24/197/1, 31/169/1, 19/178/2, 25/210/3, 32/172/4, 35/244/1, and 22/185/1).

His big back profile (6’0” and 220 lbs.) and favorable speed (4.46 40-yard dash) will be an attractive combination for NFL teams this year. Hampton brings a smooth-running style with multiple gears to his game: power, acceleration, and vision. He is more than a one-dimensional banger with an inside profile. When given an open window at the line of scrimmage, Hampton will glide through to the second level of defense, where his strength creates more yards after contact. His goal line value is a given, and he should be high floor in the passing game.

Hampton looks the part of a stud runner in build, putting him in a range of Nick Chubb with much more value catching the ball. For a team with strength at quarterback and wide receiver, he could be the missing link to increased scoring in the red zone.

Omarion Hamton Fantasy Football Outlook:

The Chargers acuired Najee Harris via free agency but felt the need to add another electric playmaker in North Carolina's Omarion Hampton. Hampton is a bruising running back with great vision and solid hands as a third-down back. He likely will serve as a change-of-pace back in his rookie year but will emerge as the team's top back in the future. He's more valuable in Dynasty leagues than redraft formats given the landing spot. That being said, he may be fantasy football's most valuable handcuff as we approach the 2025 season.

Last year, the change to Jim Harbaugh at head coach led to more scoring value (14 TDs) on the ground by their running backs. Over their 392 rushing attempts, the Chargers rushed for 1,556 yards but gained only 3.97 yards per carry. Their backs ranked last in catches (43), receiving yards (280), and targets (55), with two more scores.

Matt Brandon
Shawn Childs
