Los Angeles Rams Training Camp Storylines: Kyren Williams Extension, Stafford Injured, Adams and Nacua
The Rams return to the field this season after another ultra promising season from Sean McVay's squad. Leading into 2023, many thought that the Rams had an abysmal offense. They would be of the worst in the NFL. No-no... they have Sean McVay... So yeah, that did not happen. They were great as always. After finding Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams, this team became a powerhouse in 2024. This resulted in an NFC Divisional Round appearance where they ran into the buzzsaw that was the Eagles.
Coming into the 2025 season, the Rams are a new look team in some ways, but the expectations remain the same. Cooper Kupp left town to become a Seahawk and the Rams had no problem replacing him with Davante Adams. A combo of Adams-Nacua projects to be lethal for any secondary. In the meantime, Kyren Williams participates in camp thought demanding a new contract.
Kyren Williams
Kyren has been a surprise to many. After Cam Akers had a troubled time in LA, Kyren stepped up in 2023. Being one of a few surprises that year, Williams ran for 1,114 yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 games. With much promise, he stayed steady into 2024 and ran for even better - 1,299 yards and 14 touchdowns. As we enter 2025, Williams is looking for a new contract extension which he much deserves. Luckily for the fans, he does not hold out of camp like many tend to do.
All expectations are that Kyren will be playing without issue come Week 1. Still at the ripe age of 24, he is in prime RB1 territory. It is very rare that any running back achieves RB1 fantasy status at age 28 or older - check the history books. Between Williams' usage, talent, and offensive scheme, all signs point to a monster year once again from Kyren.
Stafford - Old and Hurt
Many may have thought Stafford was done after their Super Bowl run. He had notable elbow problems and poor play that led to retirement concern. Stafford proved those rumors wrong. He is still just 37 years old and he is balling out. He has 7,727 total yards in his last two seasons, 44:21 TD:INT rate, and both season rating over 90.0 passing. He has still got it.
This year the Rams come to the table with Adams and Nacua - two of the best receivers in the NFL. Behind them sits much youth in the depth chart, and we know what McVay has done with those kind of players. Stafford may be beyond his most elite years behind center, but this year should still be very suitable for offensive success. He has elite ball catchers to rely on, stress free.
Stafford sits out of camp at the moment on a 5-day acclimation, as they call it. Back soreness is what holds him back, but he has had a long NFL career and those aches and pains will creep up. The team is managing him carefully, as they should. It provides no major concern for the regular season.
Davante Adams and Puka Nacua - an ELITE Duo
Listen - Adams time in New York last year was not great, but he still performed the best he could. The team was filled with turmoil, poor locker room chemistry, and just not a good place to thrive. Amongst that mess, Adams still played quality ball. 11 games with the team had him at 854 yards and 7 touchdowns from his old friend, Aaron Rodgers.
Davante still has got it, no doubt about it. With Stafford on an extremely trustworthy staff, Adams should thrive once again in 2025. Next to him will be another man that shall thrive - Puka Nacua.
In Year 3, Nacua has been hurt but excellent when healthy. He is a big body, handsy, shifting play-making receiver. Should he be healthy for all-17 games, Nacua should be a WR1 in fantasy. It will be hard for any offense to support two WR1's, but LA can do it. The depth is not scary and McVay has done it in the past. Best of luck to opposing defenses as they will be unable to run double teams on this duo.
The Rams are all maintnence this summer. Behind a stellar defense, they offense should execute a monster season and very well win the NFC West. Anything but an NFC Championship would be disappointing.