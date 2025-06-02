Fantasy Football Dynasty Startup Mock Draft: Puka Nacua (Pick 1.08)
Fantasy managers in startup dynasty leagues this year don't have to possess a pick in the top seven to land a stud receiver. Just like NFL teams don't have to target wideouts in the first round or even on Day 2 of the NFL Draft to land a star.
Ironically, a former fifth-round wide receiver is our suggestion at No. 8 in 2025 PPR dynasty leagues.
At the top of my mock draft board, I have Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase going No. 1 followed by Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson at No. 2 and Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb at No. 3.
Atlanta Falcons' Bijan Robinson was the first running back off the board in my mock at No. 4. New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers was next at No. 5.
A pair of Detroit Lions stars followed -- running back Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 6 and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown at No. 7.
Next, with the No. 8 selection of a 2025 PPR dynasty startup league draft, I would select Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua.
Pick 1.08: WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
The former Rams fifth-round pick has grown into one of the top young playmakers in the league, which is often going to turn a player into a first-rounder in dynasty formats.
From a final statistical standpoint, Nacua wasn't able to replicate his rookie season last year, but that was solely because of a knee injury early in the season. Nacua dealt with a right knee problem during the 2024 preseason. He returned for Week 1 only to then land on injured reserve for five games.
On top of the injury, Nacua's yards per catch average dropped too. That caused the 24-year-old to fall just short of another 1,000-yard season.
But the rest of Nacua's numbers were very encouraging. He averaged more targets, receptions and yards per game in 2024 than his rookie season. His catch percentage made a significant jump as well while his yards per target actually stayed the same.
It's not unusual for a receiver to average more targets, catch more of them and see their yards per catch average drop. Generally, the more receptions a receiver has, the more likely it is his yards per catch average is lower.
But to have more targets and receptions while seeing the yards per target average stay the same is a bit weird and could suggest Nacua is due for a bounce back in the yards per reception category.
Even so, Nacua was on track for 112 catches, 1,530 receiving yards and about five touchdowns if he had played 17 games in 2024. In a full season during 2023, he had 105 receptions, 1,486 receiving yards and six touchdowns as a rookie.
In dynasty formats, fantasy managers have to be a little concerned about Matthew Stafford's longevity . Stafford turned 37 years old this offseason and has already played 16 years in the league. But the good news is Stafford's trade speculation died with the quarterback landing a new contract in Los Angeles.
Stafford is signed with the Rams through 2026. It seems unlikely he enters next year as a lame duck, so he might need yet another contract next offseason, but that shouldn't be enough of a concern to hurt Nacua's value that much.
Nacua was a diamond in the rough for the Rams in the 2023 draft. That's not usually a phrase tagged to early draft picks, but Nacua could be another diamond for fantasy managers in the middle of the first round.