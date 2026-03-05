Who Should Draft Makai Lemon: Giants, Dolphins, or Rams?

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft will take place on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. On the first night of the draft, the top rookie prospects will be picked by their new NFL teams. One prospect who we fully expect to be selected in the first round of the draft is USC wide receiver Makai Lemon. These are the top landing spots for high-end WR prospect Makai Lemon.

New York Giants

The Giants are building a talented young offense, and Lemon could be the next piece of the puzzle. Currently, the Giants have the fifth-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. It would make sense for them to trade the pick and move back a few spots for a haul and grab Lemon to pair him with Malik Nabers.

Nabers and Lemon complement each other well and would potentially give Jaxson Dart one of the best young wide receiver duos in the league. Lemon's presence could also help ease Nabers back into the offense early in the season, coming off a torn ACL.

Miami Dolphins

Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts after being placed on a medical cart against the New York Jets during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Tyreek Hill has been cut by the Dolphins, and Miami could use a wide receiver to pair with Jaylen Waddle. Lemon is my second-ranked wide receiver in this class, and would immediately get the Dolphins back in the conversation of having one of the best wide receiver duos in the league.

We don't know who the quarterback is going to be in Miami, but loading up the offense with great wide receivers will certainly make his life easier. However, if new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan decides to run the team in a similar fashion to how the Green Bay Packers were run, a first-round wide receiver could be off the table.

Los Angeles Rams

This is the best landing spot for Lemon, and where we believe he will land at the moment. Davante Adams is 33 years old, and if he does return to Los Angeles this season, it will more than likely be his final year with the team.

The Rams could select Lemon in the first round to set up their offense with an elite duo of Lemon and Puka Nacua for the long-term future. While they are already solid at wide receiver and are looking to win now, this team does not have many holes that they need to fill with rookies.