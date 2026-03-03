Tua Tagovailoa Can Solve the Vikings Quarterback Problem

We are just over a week away from the start of the new NFL season on March 11. Once we hit that date, free agents officially become available, and trades can be made official. We've already seen some trades go through, including a big one this week with David Montgomery being shipped from the Detroit Lions to the Houston Texans. There should be plenty more trades being put through in the coming days and weeks. Some big names could be on the move.

One player that is widely expected to be moved this offseason is Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The two sides look like they are heading for a divorce, and Tua has had enough success in the NFL to make him an interesting prospect for a team in need of a competent starting quarterback.

Minnesota Vikings - Miami Dolphins Mock Trade

Minnesota Vikings Receive

QB - Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins Receive

Fifth Round Pick

Sixth Round Pick (Conditional)

Fantasy Impact

This would be a great move for all parties involved. Tagovailoa would land with a team in desperate need of a starting quarterback, in a system he could thrive in. He has proven that he can be a prolific quarterback, leading the league in passing in the past. There is no reason he can't at the very least be a top half of the league quarterback if he stays healthy in Minnesota.

While Tua hasn't been great the past few seasons, he would be a massive upgrade over JJ McCarthy. That is great news for Justin Jefferson and all the other pass-catchers in Minnesota. We'd expect Tagovailoa to be a QB2 with this move, and Jefferson would go right back to being a high-end WR1. We've seen Tua produce the WR1 overall before with Tyreek Hill and two top-eight fantasy wide receivers in the same season with Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are a team built to compete right now with an elite defense and outstanding offensive weapons. They will be looking to repeat what the Seattle Seahawks did this season. We saw how much success Sam Darnold had in Minnesota, and Tagovailoa has had a far more successful career than Darnold had when he went to the Vikings. There is no reason Tagovailoa couldn't thrive in a quarterback-friendly system with one of the best wide receiver duos in the league.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Miami Dolphins

The situation in Miami has soured with Tua. Both sides need a fresh start. They will be looking for someone to bail them out and take Tagovailoa to prevent them from getting crushed by a massive dead cap hit. It's likely that they would still have to pick up a large portion of his contract, but this would ease that pain.

