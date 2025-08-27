Malik Nabers, A.J. Brown Among Top 10 Fantasy Football Wide Receivers In 2025
As the NFL continues to evolve into a pass-heavy league, securing a top-tier wideout has never been more crucial to building a championship roster.
The 2025 season promises a mix of established superstars and emerging talents poised to take center stage. Veterans who have long been staples in fantasy lineups remain reliable options, while younger receivers are poised to deliver breakout campaigns as their roles expand. Evaluating which players can provide the perfect blend of consistency and upside is key to staying ahead of the competition.
My list of the top 10 fantasy football wide receivers for 2025 highlights the players most likely to dominate in any format. From target hogs in high-octane offenses to big-play threats capable of changing games in a single snap, these are the names you’ll want circled on draft day.
*ADP and prior finishes are based on consensus in PPR*
1. Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Chase takes the No. 1 spot after winning the triple crown and finishing as WR1 in 2024. While the last player to repeat as WR1 in back-to-back years was Antonio Brown in 2016 and 2017, Chase is the favorite to do the same in a pass-heavy offense with an elite QB who also happens to be his college teammate.
2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
The most quarterback-proof receiver on this list is Jefferson. No matter who was under center, he was a reliable receiver. Therefore, even if J.J. McCarthy struggles in his first few regular-season NFL starts, Jefferson will continue to be a set-it-and-forget-it play. Jefferson has finished as a top-six receiver in every season aside from the 2023 campaign, where he missed seven games.
3. Ceedee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
With Dak Prescott back healthy, Lamb should be able to replicate some of his magic in 2023, where he finished as WR1 with over 130 catches, 1,700 yards and a dozen touchdowns. He was WR8 despite Cooper Rush playing the majority of games for the Cowboys under center in 2024.
4. Malik Nabers, New York Giants
I wrote a separate article on why Nabers is worth a first-round pick in 12-team PPR leagues. As a rookie, he finished as WR6 despite missing two games and having a QB carousel of Daniel Jones, Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito throwing to him. With one year under his belt of adjusting to the NFL, an upgraded QB room and competing for targets amongst virtually the same pass catcher room as last season, Nabers is destined for a top-five wide receiver finish.
5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
I don’t expect the departure of Ben Johnson to impact St. Brown’s fantasy stock whatsoever. He has two top-three finishes and a No. 7 finish in the last three seasons. He has also seen 140 or more targets each of the previous three seasons. The rise of Jameson Williams and other weapons should not deter fantasy managers from drafting St. Brown.
6. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
London broke out in 2024, posting triple-digit receptions, over 1,200 yards and nine scores. His breakout was good for a WR5 finish. Although the success of Michael Penix Jr is to be determined, he will have no problem getting the ball to his primary playmaker. I see him having a similar connection with London as he did with Rome Odunze at Washington.
7. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
Brown has WR5 and WR6 finishes when playing in a full 17 games since joining the Eagles. He played 13 games this past season and still managed a top-20 finish. I also expect Philadelphia to rely more on its passing game in 2025, meaning Brown will revert to his 2022 and 2023 forms.
8. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
I’m slightly lower on Nacua than the ADP consensus, which has him as WR5 and WR4 on ESPN, because of the addition of Davante Adams. However, it can also be argued that his addition will benefit Nacua. Either way, he’s still an elite high-end option. Nacua finished as WR4 as a rookie in 2023. He then finished as WR26 despite playing in just 11 games in 2024.
9. Nico Collins, Houston Texans
Even a WR9 ranking feels low for Collins, who will be the clear-cut No. 1 on the Texans’ offense. He benefits from the departure of Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell, who is set to be sidelined for most of, if not the entire, 2024 season. Collins broke out in 2023 and tallied a WR12 finish. He was then primed to set career bests in catches, yards and touchdowns in 2024, but was held back by injuries that limited him to playing in 12 games. As long as he stays healthy in 2025, expect to record his best fantasy football finish to date.
10. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
Thomas was WR4 as a rookie despite Trevor Lawrence and Mac Jones splitting time under center in 2024. The additions of Travis Hunter and Dyami Brown may impact his stock slightly, but he’s still No. 1 in the Jaguars offense and a threat to score 10 or more touchdowns every year.
