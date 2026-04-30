Miami Dolphins 2026 Fantasy Football Preview: Sleepers, Busts & Breakout Candidates

The Dolphins stumbled out of the win gate over their first nine games (2-7) last season, ultimately leading to Miami moving on from their coaching staff after the season. They finished with a 7-10 record, giving Mike McDaniel a 35-33 record over four years with two playoff loses. The Dolphins' last AFC Title came in 2008.

Offense

Shawn Childs

The Dolphins finished last season 13th in rushing yards (2,044) on 25.4 carries per game. They gained 4.7 yards per rush, with 14 scores on the ground. Their ball carries fumbled 11 times. Miami ranked 25th in passing yards (3,322), with 23 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. Their offensive line allowed 38 sacks. They ranked 26th in total yards (5,366) while running the ball 47.4% of the time.

Quarterbacks

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) throws during the third quarter of their game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, December 27, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

Over four seasons in the NFL after getting drafted in the third round in 2022, Willis is 3-3 over his six starts while appearing in 22 games. Miami signed him to a three-year deal in March for $67.5 million. His game showed growth over the past two seasons with the Packers, leading to a much better-than-expected completion rate (78.7%) over 89 pass attempts. Over this span, he had six passing touchdowns and no interceptions while being active as a runner (42/261/3). Last year, the Dolphins' new quarterback missed time with hamstring and right shoulder issues.

Willis has a high sack rate (13.9%) in his career, with 11 of those setbacks coming over the past two seasons. His highlight game last year came in Week 17 (18-for-21 with 288 passing yards and one score, along with nine runs for another 60 yards and two touchdowns. In 2024, he posted his second-best NFL game (275 combined yards with two touchdowns).

In the new age of the NFL, more teams are looking for a mobile quarterback who offers a run/pass option to their game. Over two seasons at Liberty, Willis rushed for 1,922 yards on 338 carries with 27 rushing touchdowns. However, his completion rate (62.4%) needed improvement, and interceptions (12) were a concern in 2021. He gained 8.5 yards per pass attempt in college, leading to 5,107 passing yards with 47 touchdowns over his final two seasons.

Fantasy Outlook: Despite his short resume and wild card outlook, Willis now has the tools to be a very good NFL quarterback, helped by his ability to add value to his fantasy profile by running. In the early draft season in the National Fantasy Football Championship, he is the 23rd quarterback selected due to the Dolphins having a long list of unknowns at the wide receiver and tight end positions.

Miami is setting up this season to be a run-first team, requiring them to rely on De’Von Achane and Willis to move the chains and speed up the game clock. With a full season of games, I could see him leading the NFL in quarterback rushing stats, with 3,000 passing yards and about one passing score per game. I’m thinking Justin Fields (2022 and 2023) with better accuracy but weaker weapons.

If Willis can make his receiving options better, his fantasy value could push toward a backend QB2. His biggest challenge will come in games when defenses make him one-dimensional in the second half when chasing on the scoreboard.

Quinn Ewers, Miami Dolphins

The Longhorns gave Ewers 36 starts over the three seasons, resulting in a 27-9 record, 9,128 passing yards, 68 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions. His play improved in 2023, as evidenced by his higher completion rate (69.0%), passing yards (3,479), yards per pass attempt (8.8), and fewer interceptions (6). Last year, Ewers set career highs in completions (293), pass attempts (445), passing touchdowns (31), and interceptions (12). Defenses sacked him 69 times in his career.

Ewers was a top quarterback prospect out of high school. He missed time in 2022 and 2023 with left and right shoulder injuries. His college career began in 2021 at Ohio State, with no statistics in his only game of action. In his time at Texas, he rushed the ball 140 times with negative yards (59) due to his losses from sacks while scoring eight times.

His arm, feel, and touch project well at the next level. Ewers is a rhythm passer who is comfortable incorporating backs and tight ends in his passing decisions. He throws with touch over the top of defenses while rarely relying on velocity to force balls in tight windows. Ewers can slide in the pocket to extend his passing window, but he must prove that he can read NFL defenses, along with getting the ball out quickly when his offensive line fails to protect him on some blitz plays.

In his rookie season, Ewers appeared in four games, leading to 622 passing yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He ran the ball only eight times for 19 yards.

Other Options: Cam Miller

Running Backs

Shawn Childs

The Dolphins’ running backs finished last season with 2,595 combined yards, 19 touchdowns, and 87 catches on 488 touches. They ranked sixth in fantasy points (460.50) in PPR formats. The presence of a running quarterback will lead to fewer in close rushing touchdowns for De’Von Achane, but potentially more chances to catch the ball.

De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

Last August, there were some concerns about the health of Achane due to a lingering calf issue. The only injury that cost him any time came in Week 18 (shoulder). Over his 16 starts, he gained 1,838 combined yards with 12 touchdowns and 67 catches on 295 touches. Despite finishing fifth in fantasy points (322.80) in PPR formats, Achane was more consistent than explosive.

He scored between 12.50 and 19.50 fantasy points in 11 of his games, while delivering an elite showing in Week 10 (225 combined yards with two touchdowns and six catches on 28 touches). His other top three fantasy days (31.00, 26.20, and 21.50) also came at home. Achane averaged 16.90 fantasy points on the road, compared to 22.72 at home.

Fantasy Outlook: In the early draft season in the National Fantasy Football Championship, Achane is the sixth running back drafted with an ADP of 11.7, one slot behind James Cook. He holds a clear edge in passing-catching opportunities while being on the field for 70.9% of the Dolphins’ plays.

Achane profiles as a foundation RB1 whose ceiling hinges on the scoring ability of Miami, and how many leftover rushing touchdowns end up on his stat sheet. He is undersized (5’9” and 190 lbs.) with 486 touches on his resume over the past two years, suggesting that 2026 may not go as smoothly. There’s a lot to like, and I can never predict if or when a player will get hurt. Let’s go with 1,500 combined yards with 10 touchdowns, and 75 catches over a 17-game season.

Ollie Gordon, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II (31) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders in the fourth quarter during the 2025 NFL Madrid Game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If Miami decides to rotate in a second running back with a big back profile, Gordon could seize the RB2 in 2026. He came to the NFL at 6’1” and 225 lbs., with success over the past two seasons at Oklahoma State (475/2,612/34 with 68 catches for 509 yards and two more scores).

His game is built on power, with a nose for the goal line. The Dolphins could use him as their short-yardage/goal-line runner, which would steal some of De’Von Achane’s scoring chances. Gordon brings below-par speed (4.60 40-yard dash), but showcases a reasonable floor catching the ball and protecting the quarterback.

The Dolphins gave Gordon snaps in all 17 games last year, leading to 70 carries for 199 yards and three touchdowns while gaining only 2.8 yards per carry. He also caught seven of his nine targets for 32 yards and one touchdown. His opportunity early in the season was helped by the injury to Jaylen Wright.

Fantasy Outlook: Gordon has many differences from Jaylen Wright, making both players matchup RB2 options for the Dolphins in 2026. With De’Von Achane healthy and Malik Willis stealing rushing attempts and touchdowns, the second running back in Miami’s offense will be a bench fantasy warmer in most weeks.

Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins

Over the last two seasons at Tennessee, Wright had more than 15 rushes in only five of his 25 contests. In 2023, he gained an impressive 7.4 yards per rush, helping him set a career-high in rushing yards (1,013) on 137 carries with four touchdowns. Wright also set a new top in catches (22) and receiving yards (141), but he failed to hit on big plays catching the ball (5.7 yards per catch) in his career.

Wright posted a 4.38 40-yard dash at the NFL combine in 2024. He brings an outside home run style to the run game. His value in pass protection is in question, making him a change-of-pace runner. Wright must secure the ball better while improving his success in tight quarters. I expect him to develop as a pass catcher, but he won’t have the opportunity with Miami without an injury to De’Von Achane.

Wright drew some late excitement in fantasy drafts in 2024 due to his possible early down handcuff value to Raheem Mostert. Unfortunately, Wright finished with one active game (13/86) and minimal overall results (68/249/0 with three catches for eight yards).

He opened up last season on the injured list with a right issue that required minor surgery. Over his nine games, Wright rushed for 288 yards and two touchdowns on 70 carries while picking up five catches for 44 yards. His only fantasy game of value came in Week 14 (24/107/1), with a flex play also in Week 16 (53 combined yards with one touchdown and one catch on 10 touches).

Fantasy Outlook: Miami gave Wright 96 snaps over the last six weeks in 2025, putting him ahead of Ollie Gordon (69 plays) on the Dolphins’ running back depth chart. He will only be drafted this summer if Wright secures the RB2 role.

Other Options: Donovan Edwards

Wide Receivers

Shawn Childs

With Tyreek Hill out for 13 games, the Dolphins’ wide receivers had a sharp decline in all categories last season. They scored 413.30 fantasy points (25th) in PPR formats, which was miles away from their success in 2023 (757.00 fantasy points). Wideouts accounted for 50% of Miami’s catches and 565 of their receiving yards.

Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington (6) reacts after catching a two-yard pass for a touchdown thrown by quarterback Quinn Ewers (not pictured) against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Miami landed an undersized slot wideout (5’8” and 190 lbs.) with the addition of Washington in the 2024 NFL Draft. His route running needed work and a better release vs. physical cornerbacks.

After a dull production (120/1,348/3 on 187 targets) over his first 33 games in college, he had a great opportunity in his final season (110/1,426/9) with Virginia thanks to his great hands, feel for space, and open-field value. I like his open-field running, and Washington will make tough catches in tight quarters.

Miami used him out of the slot in his rookie season, leading to minimal production (26/223 on 36 targets) while gaining only 8.6 yards per catch. He finished with 564 return yards, five rushes for 25 yards, and one score.

The injury to Tyreek Hill last season led to Washington setting new highs in catches (46), receiving yards (317), touchdowns (3), and targets (65) while adding 17 carries for 110 yards and one score. He finished 54th in fantasy points (117.70) in PPR formats while scoring over 10.00 fantasy points in three contests (4/36/1, 1/32/1, and 3/28/1). Miami had him on the field for 57.2% of their snaps.

Fantasy Outlook: Washington falls more into the wild card category in 2026 until the wide receiver structure shakes out for Miami this summer. The Dolphins will rank near the bottom of the NFL in passing attempts, yards, and touchdowns, deeming all options as challenging fantasy options. Trending toward 60 catches, 600 receiving yards, and about five scores.

Jalen Tolbert, Miami Dolphins

The Cowboys only had Tolbert on the field for 89 plays in his rookie season over eight games. He caught two of his three targets for 12 yards. In 2023, Dallas gave him WR4 snaps, leading to 22 catches for 268 yards and two touchdowns on 36 targets. Tolbert had five targets or fewer in all his games while gaining more than 45 yards in four matchups (4/53, 3/49/1, 2/49, and 2/51).

In his third season with Dallas, Tolbert led the team in wide receiver snaps (76.1%). He set career highs in catches (49), receiving yards (610), touchdowns (7), and targets (79). Unfortunately, Tolbert had three catches or fewer in 13 matchups, giving him double-digit fantasy points in eight games. His best outcome came in Week 5 (7/87/1).

The addition of George Pickens to the Cowboys’ offense, plus healthier receiving options, led to Tolbert slipping to fourth in WR4 snaps (39.1%). He finished with 18 catches for 203 yards and one touchdown on 34 targets while sitting out four games.

Fantasy Outlook: His experience may lead to WR1 targets for Miami in multiple games this season. Tolbert had WR4 status (152.00 fantasy points) in 2024, which could be his expect floor in 2026. He will be found in the free agent pool in fantasy leagues early this summer.

Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins

Over four years at Louisville, Bell improved his stats every year, leading to career highs at each step of his career. He comes off 72 catches for 917 yards and six touchdowns. Bell made bigger plays over his first three seasons (15.0, 14.0, and 17.1 yards per catch). His best value came in five games (9/112/1, 2/101/1, 10/135/1, 12/170/2, and 9/135/2) over the past two years.

Bell ended last season on the injured list with a torn ACL in his right knee. As a result, he should slide in drafts. At 6’2’ and 220 lbs., Bell has a natural advantage in size, with winning speed (sub 4.50 40-yard dash before his injury). His route running, release, and quickness project below NFL standards. He worked out of the slot in college, using his build to gain an edge. Once Bell gets rolling, his game has an uptick in value.

Fantasy Outlook: The Dolphins selected Bell as the 17th wide receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft. He should be limited early in the season, while projecting as a deep threat and possible scoring option at the goal in his rookie season. In the early draft season, Bell drew deep flier status in the high-stakes market. His ADP should rise as his health status is updated in training camp. For now, only a player to follow.

Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins

Former Texas Tech wideout Caleb Douglas (WO19) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Florida Gators gave Douglas a minimal opportunity over his first two seasons (10/175/2 and 11/133/1). A transfer to Texas Tech led to steady results (60/877/6 and 54/846/7) over 27 games. He gained 15.0 yards per catch in his college career. When at his best, Douglas gained over 100 yards in six matchups (5/116, 9/140, 5/102/1, 5/115, 7/114, and 5/127/2).

At 6’3’ and 205 lbs., Douglas ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Combine. He will be tested at the line of scrimmage by physical defenders, while needing to improve his route running. Douglas gets through the first level of the defense with quickness and acceleration. His hands under fire are a concern, but he has the tools to outjump defenders for the ball.

Fantasy Outlook: Douglas will compete with Chris Bell for outside wide receiver targets and goal-line chances. His speed should play well with a mobile quarterback, but his targets will be limited in his rookie season.

Other Options: Tutu Atwell, Kevin Coleman, Theo Wease, Tahj Washington

Tight Ends

Shawn Childs

After a gigantic jump in tight end production from 2023 (41/414/0) to 2024 (112/1,053/8), the Dolphins finished 21st in fantasy points (194.90) in PPR formats. They caught 74 of their 102 targets for 849 yards and six touchdowns. Despite regression, Miami’s tight ends had a repeated opportunity in the percentage of receiving yards (26%).

Greg Dulcich, Miami Dolphins

After fading off fantasy cheat sheets from 2023 to 2025, Dulcich worked as a rotational tight end for Miami late in the year after the Dolphins lost Darren Walker for the season. His best value came over his final five matchups (3/41, 2/46, 3/46, 5/58/1, and 3/31 on 18 targets).

Will Kacmarek, Miami Dolphins

Over five seasons in college between Ohio and Ohio State, Kacmarek caught only 65 passes for 761 yards and four touchdowns over 55 games. His best success came in 2023 (22/243/2). He brings a run-blocking profile to the NFL. Kacmarek offers no fantasy value.

Other Options: Seydou Traore, Ben Sims, Jalin Conyers, Cole Turner

Kicker

Miami Dolphins kicker Riley Patterson (47) kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Riley Patterson, Miami Dolphins

As a replacement kicker for the Dolphins last season, Patterson made 27 of his 29 field goal chances, with success from 40-to-49 yards (11-for-11) and 50+ yards (3-for-4). Over his first seven years in the NFL, he had 85.1% of his 73 field goals with four missed extra points (113 tries). Patterson made only four of his nine chances from 50 yards or more over this span.

Fantasy Outlook: Miami should rank poorly in scoring in 2026, putting Patterson in the free agent pool in all formats.

Defense

Miami struggled to defend the run last year (469/2,251/18), with ball carriers gaining 4.8 yards per carry. They ranked 18th in passing yards allowed (3,920), with quarterbacks tossing 29 touchdowns and nine interceptions. The Dolphins gave up 39 sacks.

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