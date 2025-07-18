New Coordinators, Same Ol’ Jahmyr Gibbs: 4 Storylines To Watch at Detroit Lions Camp
The NFL is a copycat league, and what better way to duplicate a successful offense than by poaching a successful offensive coordinator?
And what better way to duplicate a fiery defense than by stealing a fiery defensive coordinator?
The Chicago Bears and the New York Jets did just that, snatching up former Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson and ex-DC Aaron Glenn to fill their respective head coaching vacancies.
So where does that leave the Lions? Hell if we know—which is why their training camp is going among the NFC’s can’t-missers.
Storyline #1: Revamped Sidelines
Last season, Johnson’s imaginative, sometimes sadistic play calling helped lead the Lions to the league’s highest point total (33.2 PPG) as well as its second-most passing yards (263.2 YPG) and sixth-most rushing yards (146.4 YPG). Little wonder the offensively-challenged Bears were so intent on landing Little Ben.
For his part, Glenn’s defense didn’t put up the box score-busting stats, but that can be blamed on the astounding rash of injuries, most notably to superduperstar Aidan Hutchinson.
In terms of O.C., head coach Dan Campbell (sort of) promoted from within, tabbing former Lions offensive assistant John Morton for the role. Morton is a football lifer—NFL and CFL player, various assistant roles with Denver, New Orleans, and Las Vegas, among others—who Lions TE Sam LaPorta claims has a, “…brilliant mind,” and will, “…call the offense great.”
On the other side of the ball, Kelvin Sheppard was very much promoted from within, having spent the previous five seasons on Detroit’s defensive staff.
Both have plenty of experience as assistants, but this is their first coordinator gig, so question marks abound.
Storyline #2: Aidan Hutchinson’s Health
Last October, Hutchinson fractured his tibia and fibula, leading to season-ending surgery. This, of course, coincided with the Lions' defensive downward spiral, and had Johnson not been such a scheming wizard, Detroit most definitely would not have racked up a 15-2 record last season.
Hutch claims he’s ready to roll, telling CBS Sports Ryan Wilson, “I’m exactly where I need to be. Every year I’ve been able to improve on my own physical attributes along with the mental ones, so I feel like every year I take a step. Despite having that rehab this offseason, I feel like I’m in the perfect spot and exactly where I need to be going into year four.”
If Hutchinson is telling us the truth, Sheppard will be a happy man. If Hutch is exaggerating, we could see another season of track meets.
Storyline #3: Who’s WR3?
Amon-Ra St. Brown is ridiculously good at wide receiving. Jameson Williams—who’s quite the solid player—is going to eventually be ridiculously good at wide receiving.
But Tim Patrick? Eh. Kalif Raymond? Maybe. Isaac TeSlaa and Dominic Lovett? Who knows.
In today’s NFC North, a reliable three-receiver battalion is all but a must, with the Chicago Bears boasting a trio of D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, and Luther Burden III, the Green Bay Packers fielding Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Matthew Golden—not to mention Christian Waston—and the Minnesota Vikings rolling out Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. (Okay, the Vikes also are deficient at WR3, but Jefferson and Addison are both WR1s, so they’ll be fine.)
LaPorta makes for a fine third receiving option, and both Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery are stellar pass catchers out of the backfield, but Campbell and Morton sure could use another set of hands on the outside.
And while we’re on the subject of Gibbs…
Storyline #4: Can Jahmyr Gibbs Lead the NFL In Yards From Scrimmage?
The short answer: No.
It’s not that Gibbs isn’t a beast—he is, he is—but Saquon Barkley, Bijan Robinson, Christian McCaffrey, and Derrick Henry exist, so it might be tough for him to grab the mantle.
That said, if Morton abandons Johnson’s predilection for leaning on David Montgomery—and if Gibbs gets, say, 50 more touches—Chris Johnson’s 2009 record for scrimmage yards in a single campaign (2,509) might be in jeopardy.
However training camp shakes out, the Detroit Lions will be one of the NFL’s most fascinating stories of the summer and beyond.
More From Fantasy On SI
- Old Faces, New Places: 2025 Fantasy Football—Justin Fields, 2 Others Ready to Crush It In Fresh Surroundings