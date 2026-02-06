Super Bowl LX Bold Predictions Including A Disappearing Act From Sam Darnold

It's time for the final game of the season, and you know what that means. It's time for our hottest hot takes of the year! The Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, and it's now just two days away, when the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks, will take on the No. 2 seed in the AFC, the New England Patriots, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. These are our bold predictions for the 2026 Super Bowl.

The Patriots Win The Super Bowl Championship

Despite being the underdog and the vast majority of expert predictions and money in Las Vegas landing on the Seattle Seahawks, the New England Patriots are going to win this game. They have the superior quarterback, their rushing attack is on par, a better rush defense, and playmakers in the secondary. This is a game that the Patriots should win, and the only reason the line is set how it is is that we have seen Maye struggle against great defenses in subpar conditions in the playoffs, while Seattle has beaten up on inferior defenses.

Sam Darnold Turns Back Into A Pumpkin

Darnold turning his career around and making the Super Bowl is a cute story, but the clock strikes 12 on Sunday . He is a mediocre quarterback who had a mediocre season and has been carried by a strong defense, while being protected in the offense. The Seahawks will fall behind in this game, and Darnold will be forced to make plays in obvious passing situations. It won't go well.

Kenneth Walker III Gets Shutdown

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

When healthy, the Patriots' rush defense is one of, if not the best, in the league. While everyone is excited to see how Walker plays as the presumed bell-cow with Zach Charbonnet out with a knee injury, he is going to struggle against this dominant rushing defense. You should be very cautious using him in DFS or betting on any of his player props.

A Defensive Player Wins Super Bowl MVP

A defensive player will win the Super Bowl MVP on Sunday. With these two defenses, it makes sense that a defensive player will step up and be the difference in this game. Our bet would be on a Patriots' defensive back. Our extremely bold prediction would be cornerback Marcus Jones.

