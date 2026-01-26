2026 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings Featuring Bijan Robinson & Jahmyr Gibbs

We now have to wait two weeks before we finally get to the Super Bowl. So, we have plenty of time to look ahead to the 2026 fantasy football season. We will start by breaking down the most volatile position in fantasy football. These are the top five running backs heading into next year's fantasy season. These are not necessarily who we think will be the best, but the order in which they will be selected in drafts next season.

1. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

There is no doubt that Robinson is going to be the top running back selected in fantasy football next season. He is the best back in the league, and this is a no-brainer. To make him even more appealing, Tyler Allgeier is expected to leave the Falcons in free agency for a starting job somewhere else. That leaves the best running back in the league with a full workload. There is no debate here.

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Gibbs will comfortably be in the No. 2 spot. In 2025, we saw his next step in becoming the clear and undisputed RB1 in Detroit. It sounds like there is a good chance that David Montgomery is shipped out of town this offseason as well. If that is the case, Gibbs' value will skyrocket. He is an unbelievably dynamic young back with massive upside who is still ascending as an NFL player.

3. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

This is where things get tougher to predict. We are going with Achane in the No. 3 spot. After another monster season, he put a lot of the questions to rest in 2025. He handled a full workload and stayed healthy, while also producing when Tua Tagovailoa was not on the field. Achane produced both on the ground and through the air, and he will climb to the No. 3 spot by the time we get to the summer.

4. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Just like 2025, CMC will have his believers and his detractors. However, fewer people will believe in him this season. He will enter 2026 at 30 years old, coming off a massive workload and a dip in efficiency. There is also a narrative that he gets injured every other season. Whether that has any merit or not is debatable. What's not debatable is that fantasy owners do not like 30-year-old running backs, especially if they have a lengthy injury history and are coming off a season with 450 touches.

5. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Taylor had a monster season but faded towards the end, which will leave a sour taste in fantasy owners' mouths. Still, his overall performance and massive volume are enough to keep him in the top five. We would have him a bit higher above CMC.

