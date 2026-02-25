NFL Free Agency: Best Landing Spot for Veteran Quarterback Kirk Cousins

There are a ton of NFL players set to hit free agency on March 11 who will be looking for new homes. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has joined that list after the Atlanta Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham informed the veteran he would be cut this week. This move seems to be a financial choice after the previous regime restructured his contract, guaranteeing him $67.9 million, which would kick in on March 13. With this move, he will hit free agency next month and will be looking for a job and potentially even a starting role somewhere. These are the top landing spots for Kirk Cousins.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are a ready-made Super Bowl-caliber team, similar to what we saw with the Seattle Seahawks this year. However, they are missing the quarterback. This is a rare situation because it's not too often a team this good has such a horrifically bad quarterback. Cousins could step in and legitimately make them a playoff team. It remains to be seen if he is still a quarterback who can help a team make a deep run, but he would certainly be an upgrade over JJ McCarthy. This is one of the few places we could see him stepping in and being a Week 1 starter.

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt Lafleur reacts to a play against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Packers' backup quarterback Malik Willis appears destined to get a shot to be a starter somewhere and earn a contract far too rich for Green Bay to match to keep him as a backup. That means they will be in the market for a solid backup. We have seen Jordan Love miss multiple games due to injury in each of the past two seasons, so they are going to want a serviceable backup who can keep them afloat if Love were to miss time. Cousins could be the perfect fit for this job in an offense where he wouldn't be asked to do all that much if he only has to play a few weeks.

Cincinnati Bengals

After last year's disaster, we can't imagine that the Bengals are going to go back into another season with Jake Browning or an unproven player as their backup. Not after the success veteran Joe Flacco had replacing him last season. It stands to reason that they could go back to that same blueprint, bringing in a veteran like Cousins. This is a team that needs a serviceable backup because of Joe Burrow's injury history, but is also on a tight budget to fill the role. Cousins could fit this role nicely, giving the Bengals a solid backup and allowing Cousins to finish his career on a potential contender.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: