NFL Mock Draft: Grading Landing Spots For Top IDP Fantasy Stars Rueben Bain Jr, Caleb Downs, And More

The 2026 NFL Draft is set to take place starting April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Recently, our expert here at NFL Draft On SI, Justin Melo, did an outstanding first-round mock draft for April's event. We are going to grade how those landing spots play out for the top IDP fantasy options for the premier defensive players in this draft.

1.2 LB Arvell Reese, New York Jets

Reese is far from the best defender in this draft, but he's a freak athlete and the favorite to be selected as the first defender off the board. However, the landing spot here scares us for Reese and his NFL future.

No team can ruin a career quite like the Jets, and we have no confidence that the coaching staff is capable of developing a raw talent. He needs to land in the right spot to reach his full potential, and New York ain't it. We fear that if he lands with the Jets, Reese will end up being a bust on the next level.

1.5 S Caleb Downs, New York Giants

You can make a strong case that Downs is the best defender in this draft, but he just doesn't play at a premier position. Even so, we still have him going fifth overall here.

His long-term health is a concern due to questions about a potential degenerative knee condition; however, we don't expect that to impact him during his rookie contract. While dynasty owners might want to proceed with caution, he's going to be a superstar out of the blocks in the NFL.

1.7 LB Sonny Styles, Washington Commanders

No IDP player racks up points like a stud linebacker. Styles will put up monster numbers in the NFL as a starter in the middle of Dan Quinn's defense.

He should develop into an IDP stud and become one of the highest scoring defenders in fantasy football. We love both the player and the landing spot.

1.8 EDGE David Bailey, New Orleans Saints

The Saints have holes all over their defense. Here, they decide to select Bailey to be the building block that they choose to build their defense around. While he is not my top-ranked defensive end or edge rusher in this draft, he's still an excellent player who will get every opportunity to succeed in New Orleans.

1.10 DE Rueben Bain Jr, Cincinnati Bengals

If Bain falls to the 10th overall pick because some scouts believe that his arms aren't long enough, he will be an absolute steal in this year's draft. If you watch his film, Bain is the best defensive end in this draft.

Not only is he an elite pass rusher, but he can also set the edge and run down running backs. He will be an IDP star for fantasy owners for a long time in the league.



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