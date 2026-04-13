NFL Mock Trade: Bucky Irving Takes Fantasy Football Leap With Trade To Texans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made several notable signings to this point in the offseason, bolstering their roster ahead of the 2026 season. In the backfield, the team landed Kenneth Gainwell, pairing him alongside highly touted back Bucky Irving.

The addition of Gainwell could raise questions over Irving’s standing with the team following an injury-riddled 2025 campaign. Irving dealt with foot and shoulder injuries, which hindered his performance, limiting him to just 10 games last year. On the other hand, Gainwell turned in a career year for the Pittsburgh Steelers, posting career-highs in rushing and receiving production.

Irving carved out nine starts, racking up 173 carries for 588 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground, adding 30 catches for 277 yards and three touchdowns in the passing game. The similar skill sets of Irving and Gainwell could also factor into trade chatter, as Irving could command a significant return in the market.

Monitoring potential suitors, the Houston Texans could navigate the trade market for running backs after releasing Joe Mixon and parting ways with Nick Chubb. Let’s look at a mock trade that sees Irving dealt to Houston:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Houston Texans Mock Trade & Fantasy Football Impact

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) hands the ball off to running back Bucky Irving (7) against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay receives 2026 second-round pick, 2027 second-round pick, 2026 fourth-round pick

Houston receives Bucky Irving

In the proposed deal, the Buccaneers send Irving to Houston for a return of valuable draft capital. The Texans mortgage a second-round pick and fourth-round pick in a highly touted 2026 NFL Draft, along with a second-round pick in next year’s draft. The return is pricey, but the Texans add a franchise back while the Buccaneers bring in a stockpile of draft picks over the next few years.

From a fantasy football perspective, Irving’s stock could take a sizable leap with a move to the Texans. The former fourth-round pick would join the likes of C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins in a talented Texans offense, bolstering the team’s rushing attack in a big way. He’d likely command career-high volume with little contention for touches in Houston’s backfield and could emerge as one of the top backs in fantasy next season.

He has presented efficient rushing production during his young career, offering receiving versatility to an offense that could benefit from the additional dynamic. With a trade to Houston, I’d expect his production to resemble that of his 1,500-yard rookie campaign, and likely a top-10 finish among running backs in PPR.

Why The Buccaneers Make The Trade

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) rushes for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers made a valuable addition with Gainwell’s signing in free agency. He brings a versatile skill set to Tampa Bay’s offense and has the chops to produce as the team’s feature back. Irving is coming off a significant injury, but could still command a significant return with a trade. Considering the team would likely look to extend him following the 2027 season, the front office could save the money to reinvest in other needs throughout the roster over the long-term.

Why The Texans Make The Trade

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs against Carolina Panthers cornerback Chau Smith-Wade (26) in the first half at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Houston has a dire need at running back following the losses of Mixon and Chubb. Mixon missed the entirety of the 2025 season due to injury, while Chubb was largely inefficient in an inconsistent role. The team would be sacrificing valuable picks, but could find a long-term solution at running back, a position of need over recent years. The trade presents high upside for a Texans offense looking to get back to its 2023 form.

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