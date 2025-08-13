NFL Mock Trade: Cowboys Deal Disgruntled Micah Parson To Bills For James Cook
There are quite a few players in contract disputes right now who are either holding out for more money or doing a "hold in," where they show up but don't really do much to avoid facing fines. One of those disgruntled players is Buffalo Bills running back James Cook. Cook is coming off a season in which he rushed for over 1,000 yards and scored 18 touchdowns, which is by far the most in his career. He is entering his contract year knowing that his value may never be higher, and he wants to capitalize on his big season now.
However, he lacks any real leverage because the Bills know that they will be fine without him. They can run Ray Davis and Ty Johnson, and most likely wouldn't skip a beat. Because of that, this situation may be unresolvable, and it could make a lot of sense for Buffalo to be the ones that capitalize on Cook's value and sell high on the 25-year-old running back. If only there were a team with a disgruntled star of their own who desperately needed a running back...
Enter, the Dallas Cowboys. They just so happen to have an angry Micah Parsons who wants to be the next $40 million man. He has openly said that he no longer wants to play for the Cowboys. While Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones says that's just a negotiation ploy, what if it's not? What if Parsons stands his ground and simply says that he won't sign a new deal in Dallas? He could force their hand into making a blockbuster deal that sends him elsewhere.
Buffalo is a team that is desperately trying to find a way to get past Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC. Adding an elite pass rusher to terrorize the star quarterback could be a great way to try to do just that. The Bills could make an all-in move and send shockwaves through the NFL world by pulling the trigger on a massive deal right before the start of the season.
Buffalo Bills - Dallas Cowboys NFL Mock Trade
Bills Receive
OLB - Micah Parsons
Sixth Round Pick
Cowboys Receive
RB - James Cook
DE - AJ Epenesa
Second Round Pick
Fifth Round Pick
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Bills
This is an all-in move for the Bills, who have to find a way to get by the Chiefs. The way to do that is to disrupt Mahomes. There is a way they could figure this out financially as well. After this season, the contracts of Matt Milano, DaQuan Jones, and Joey Bosa all come off the books. That's a lot of money to shed and could make a Parsons' extension feasible. This would be the ultimate splash move by a team that doesn't want to see their window suddenly close on them.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Cowboys
The Cowboys may have gotten James's brother, Dalvin, too late, but they would be getting James in his prime. If they can't get a deal done with Parsons, Cook could fix the running back issue they've had since Ezekiel Elliott left Dallas.
They'd also be getting a solid pass rusher back in Epenesa. Combine that with cap relief and assets they'd get from this deal, and it could be the best case scenario for the Cowboys other than simply keeping Parsons.
Fantasy Football Impact
Cook would be locked in as the bell-cow back in Dallas. Something that may not be the case in Buffalo. Davis is an ascending young back, Johnson is the better pass catcher, and Josh Allen does a lot on the ground himself. This move would alleviate a lot of those concerns for fantasy owners. It would also propel Davis into fantasy relevancy.