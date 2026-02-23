NFL Mock Trade: Denver Broncos Land Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

The Miami Dolphins kicked off a busy offseason last week, making a bombshell move with the release of All-Pro wideout Tyreek Hill. Hill’s release kickstarted rumors throughout the team, involving the likes of star running back De’Von Achane and fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Monitoring Waddle’s status with the team, Miami’s front office has expressed interest in retaining the star wideout, though his value in the trade market could force the Dolphins to consider moving Waddle during the offseason. During his 2025 campaign, Waddle was linked to several teams throughout the league in trade rumors, but ultimately remained with the team amid a lackluster 7-10 performance.

Waddle appeared in 16 games last season, hauling in 64 passes for 910 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Though his numbers improved from his 2024 campaign, he failed to post 1,000 yards for the second consecutive season after three straight campaigns of such production to open his career.

Several potential suitors have already emerged, including the Denver Broncos. Here’s a mock trade that sees Waddle dealt to Denver:

Miami Dolphins-Denver Broncos Mock Trade & Fantasy Football Impact

Nov 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) takes the field prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Hard Rock Stadium. | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Miami Dolphins receive 2026 second-round pick, 2027 conditional third-round pick

Denver Broncos receive Jaylen Waddle

In the proposed deal, the Dolphins send Waddle to the Broncos in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick and a conditional 2027 third-round pick. Miami receives a competitive return of draft capital to part ways with one of their top offensive players. In Denver, Waddle would pair with the likes of Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin and RJ Harvey in a talented offense. He’d bolster the receiving corps around star quarterback Bo Nix as the team works to surround him with plenty of talent.

From a fantasy football standpoint, Waddle’s stock takes an immediate leap with a trade to Denver, considering the team’s vastly improved situation surrounding the star wideout. Though Waddle is set to command WR1 volume in Miami, quarterback concerns and a lack of depth surrounding the former No. 6 overall pick will hinder his fantasy outlook, should he remain on the team coming into the season.

Why The Dolphins Make The Trade

Jan 22, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley, right, joined by general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, left, speak to reporters during their introductory press conference at Baptist Health Training Complex. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami has already parted ways with two of its top players in Hill and Bradley Chubb, gearing up for a rebuild under new head coach Jeff Hafley. The team will likely work to bolster its stockpile of draft capital, which would lead the team to command notable considerations for its remaining trade assets. In the proposed deal, the Broncos meet such a need with a valuable second-round selection in a talented draft class. A 2027 conditional pick will give the team an additional trade asset, should Waddle perform for the Broncos next season.

Why The Broncos Make The Trade

Jan 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) and wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Broncos expressed interest in a potential deal for Waddle ahead of the 2025 trade deadline, but were ultimately unable to land the star wide receiver. The team is widely expected to continue trade talks with the Dolphins during the offseason in an effort to bolster its passing attack next season. The Broncos already boast one of the top defensive units in the NFL, a sound offensive line unit and a talented running back duo. Adding a consistent threat alongside the likes of Sutton and Franklin on the perimeter will shore up one of the AFC’s top Super Bowl contenders for 2026.

