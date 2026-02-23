Why Acquiring Dolphins WR is 'Dream Scenario' for Broncos

There is no more fantastical move the Denver Broncos could make in 2026 than acquiring wide receiver Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins, according to Bleacher Report.

BR's Moe Moton recently explained why trading for Waddle would qualify as Denver's "dream scenario" this offseason.

"This is a long-shot dream scenario, but not far-fetched given the Miami Dolphins' roster turnover on Monday," Moton wrote Tuesday.

"The Dolphins have a new general manager and coaching staff that may continue to tear down the roster in a full-blown rebuild. Jaylen Waddle has a tradeable contract that only counts $11.6 million against the salary cap."

"The Denver Broncos may have to overpay in draft compensation to acquire Waddle, but it may be worth it while in a Super Bowl window."

"The Broncos need more big plays in the passing game. Courtland Sutton averaged 13.7 yards per catch, but Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims Jr., and Evan Engram all averaged fewer than 11 yards per grab. As a rookie, Pat Bryant averaged 12.2 yards per reception, but he struggled to stay healthy late in the season."

"In 2025, Waddle played through injuries. He only missed one game and racked up 14.2 yards per reception. The 27-year-old doesn't have the accolades of a premier wideout, but his playmaking ability would move the needle for Denver's aerial attack."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Dec 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) reacts after making a catch for a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Broncos Previously Interested

A 2021 first-round pick, Waddle has accumulated 373 receptions for 5,039 yards and 26 receiving touchdowns, averaging 13.5 yards per catch across 78 career starts in Miami. This, despite largely running behind now-former WR Tyreek Hill while often dealing with subpar quarterback play.

The Broncos reportedly expressed interest in trading for Waddle ahead of last year's deadline, but the Dolphins' asking price was simply too rich for their blood -- likely first-round pick(s) and then some.

Perhaps they'd have better luck this time around after Miami hired a new general manager and head coach, neither of whom are personally invested in the 5-foot-10, 185-pound wideout.

Make the Call

Is it more probable than not that Waddle ends up staying in South Florida? Yes. Should the Broncos do whatever they can (within reason) to lure him to the Mile High City? Also yes.

There is no greater goal this offseason than upgrading the supporting cast around franchise quarterback Bo Nix, and rather than settle for the clearance rack of free agency, the club would be better served shopping the luxury brands at receiver.

Beginning with Waddle.