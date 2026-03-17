NFL Mock Trade: Keon Coleman's Fantasy Value Skyrockets With Trade To Browns

The Buffalo Bills are in the midst of a busy offseason, working to avenge their Divisional Round loss, which ended their 2025 season. Offensively, the team bolstered its receiving corps in a big way, bringing in a true WR1 alongside the likes of Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman with a trade for Pro Bowl wideout DJ Moore.

Buffalo’s front office has worked to retool around Josh Allen, pairing him with a solidified No. 1 wideout. Though the trade has significantly bolstered the offense, it has also raised questions over Coleman’s future with the team after a turbulent 2025 campaign. Though the team has shown no willingness to move the receiver to this point of the offseason, he’s expected to have a number of suitors in the trade market.

In the AFC North, the Cleveland Browns have one of the biggest needs for receiver help in the entire league and have already expressed interest in several wideouts in the trade market. Here’s a mock trade that would send Coleman to Cleveland:

Buffalo Bills-Cleveland Browns Mock Trade & Fantasy Football Impact

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) carries the ball against the New York Jets during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Buffalo receives 2026 fourth-round pick, 2027 fourth-round pick

Cleveland receives Keon Coleman

In the proposed deal, the Bills move off of Coleman for a solid pair of draft picks over the next two drafts. The team has formed a solid receiver tandem of Moore and Shakir, and could consider trading Coleman after both sides have expressed frustrations with one another. The Browns feature one of the weaker receiver rooms in the NFL, with Coleman presenting a reasonable trade candidate in the open market.

From a fantasy football standpoint, Coleman would instantly become one of Cleveland’s top weapons on the perimeter. The team has work to do to bolster their offensive weapons around the quarterback position with uncertainty under center coming into the offseason. He finished the 2025 season with just 59 targets and 404 receiving yards; volume that projects to expand drastically in the Browns offense.

Coleman would join the likes of Harold Fannin Jr., Jerry Jeudy and Isaiah Bond, bolstering Cleveland’s pass-catching group in a big way. He offers the offense a notable vertical threat who compliments the offense greatly.

Why The Bills Make The Trade

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL football game between Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 2, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bills have found their next No. 1 wideout after back-to-back seasons of inconsistency within the unit. Moore is slated to dominate the target share, with Shakir and the tight end tandem of Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid presenting reliable targets for Allen to boot. Suddenly, there’s less need for Coleman’s skill set in Buffalo’s offense, which will likely lead to a separation between the two sides. The team has publicly expressed frustration with Coleman’s performance and maturity and without a crowded market, the Browns could offer a solid return for his services.

Why The Browns Make The Trade

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) celebrates a touchdown with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Cleveland’s offense is in dire need of help on the perimeter. The team ranked 31st in receiving yards a season ago, with Fannin leading the team as a third-round rookie in 2025. Fannin is no slouch by any means, but the team’s void at receiver can’t be understated. The Browns have expressed interest in players like A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs and other notable wideouts, but Coleman presents a cheap option with high upside. Mortgaging two fourth-round picks is a low price tag for a receiver with Coleman’s potential.

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