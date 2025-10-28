NFL Mock Trade: Las Vegas Raiders Deal WR Jakobi Meyers to Buffalo Bills
NFL Mock Trade: Las Vegas Raiders Deal WR Jakobi Meyers To Buffalo Bills
With the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline just one week away, the sellers are starting to put up For Sale signs while the buyers are taking stock of who is available. With the Buffalo Bills (5-2) angling for a Super Bowl and the Oakland Raiders (2-5) looking like they might have to start over, we have a serendipitous trade partnership here. With the Raiders a loss away from entering rebuild mode, are they willing to deal their best receiver (Jakobi Meyers) for a future asset?
Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Football Impact
Bills Receive
WR Jakobi Meyers
Raiders Receive
2026 Fourth-Round pick
With Meyers set to be a free agent after the season, this trade at least nets the Raiders the draft value that they’d likely get as a compensatory pick – but a year earlier than they would if they go that route. While they’ve reportedly wanted more than just a Day 2 pick, this is a fair return for Meyers considering he could end up being a short-term rental for the Bills.
Meyers hasn’t had a fantastic fantasy season as he’s just WR47 with 29 receptions for 329 receiving yards on the season. However, an upgrade from Geno Smith to Josh Allen at quarterback would be a nice boost to Meyers’ value. The veteran wide receiver has yet to find the end zone this season, and a move to Buffalo would inarguably help his fantasy production.
This potential trade would cut into the fantasy value of Bills pass catchers like Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and Dalton Kincaid, as they’d all likely see somewhere around two targets less per game if Meyers comes to town. The Raiders would likely elevate youngsters Tre Tucker, Dont’e Thornton, and Jack Bech into larger roles. Tucker has actually out-produced Meyers on the season, so he has top-25 upside if this trade comes to fruition.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Bills
The Bills have been this close to finding their way to the Super Bowl for a few years now, and they haven’t quite been able to climb the final step of the mountain. While they have a solid receiving corps with Shakir, Coleman, and Joshua Palmer, the Bills could use another solid option for Josh Allen.
The Bills would likely prefer to land a downfield threat like A.J. Brown or Brian Thomas Jr., but there’s no guarantee that either of those players will be dealt – despite the rumors. Though Meyers is a bit redundant in skillset to Shakir and Coleman, he is a solid route-runner and has great hands. He’d be a great consolation prize if Buffalo is unable to land an elite WR1 to bolster their Super Bowl odds.
Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Raiders
Jakobi Meyers has been asking for a trade since training camp, so a deal wouldn’t be a surprise here. Meyers is in the last year of his contract, and the Raiders haven’t seemed all that interested in working out a deal with the veteran. The Raiders have reportedly been looking for something in the range of a Day 2 pick for Meyers, so a fourth-rounder should be a fair price if those reports are true.
The Raiders are 2-5 coming out of their bye and will now face the Jaguars and Broncos. They’ll be underdogs in both games, so 2-7 could come very quickly. If the Raiders drop to 2-6 before the trade deadline, expect them to trade to get some value out of Meyers. And Buffalo makes perfect sense as a trade partner.